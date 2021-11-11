5 Hair buns you need to amp up your hairdos

Look not less than a fashionista with these hair buns. Hair buns or donuts help in styling are hair largely during the wedding or the festive season. Tuck the buns with your original hair and twirl around some lovely floral hair accessories. Hair buns are a perfect match with enthic wear and traditional sarees. Be it a low bun, high bun, vintage bun or a messy bun, every hairstyle completed with hair donuts or buns amp up the hairdos in the most effortless way.

What are you waiting for? Grab your favorite hair bun and flaunt them with style.

1. Synthetic Hair Bun Extension

If you want to add volume to your hair then this Synthetic Hair Bun Extension is ideal for you. It has an easy to fit elastic that is adjustable no matter the hair type. This bun is washable and transforms your look in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 170

2. Messy Bun Hair Piece

This Messy Bun Hair Piece is all that you need to style your juda. It is one such hair accessory that can elevate your hairstyle within a blink of an eye. This messy bun has a flexible elastic rubber band that holds the juda for a longer time.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 195

3. Hair Donuts

Hair donuts are the most loved hair styling accessory. You can create a high or a low bun manually without much effort. You simply have to treat this donut like a rubber band and pull out your hair in the outward direction. It is a versatile donut that can also be accompanied with a french braid. The three sizes of the hair donuts fulfil your desires of attaining a trendy yet elegant hairstyle.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 185

4. Natural Black Claw Hair Bun

This hair bun has claws at the bottom. These clips in claws are similar to that of a clip that you use to tie your hair. If you have a low volume of hair then you must purchase this bun to amp up your hairdos during any occasion or wedding season. It is fashionable, trendy and easy to buckle in your small hair juda.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 299

5. Donut Bun

If you cannot play around with hair donuts due to the low volume of hair, grab this donut bun right away. Create multiple hair styles with this donut bun and wrap around fresh flowers to magnify the beauty of the bun.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 899

Hairstyling is one such factor that plays a major role in completing the overall look of the day. Open hair might look flawless but hair buns and messy hair donuts steal the spotlight when paired with traditional attire. Want to bring out the desi-ness residing within you? Treat your hair buns like a crown and flaunt your hairdos with ease.

