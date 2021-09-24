5 Important things to remember before buying wedding jewellery according to an expert

In recent times, the pandemic has affected the way in which weddings are celebrated with the restrictions in the number of people, public gatherings, and so on, leading to brides and grooms toning down on their shopping. However, one thing that has not changed is spending lavishly on jewellery.

Statement jewellery pieces complete your outfit and help to create a magical look on your wedding day. To ensure that you pick the right jewellery and have no regrets later, here are 5 points one must keep in mind while shopping for their bridal jewellery:

Buy your jewellery before your outfit

One of the most common mistakes people make is buying the outfits first and then trying to select jewellery pieces that go with them. But, the right way to go about it is deciding your bridal jewellery then the clothes. Wedding jewellery is the most expensive and safe investment one makes during their wedding. Thus, one must be wise while selecting it so that it can also be worn even after your wedding day and can be paired with multiple outfits in the future.

Outfit neckline

As necklaces are the centrepieces of accessories, one must keep in mind the neckpiece design while designing or selecting the outfit. For example, if you have a V or Y-shaped necklace, the neckline can be V-shaped or if you have a multi-layered necklace, a cowl or turtleneck outfit would be ideal.

Fix a budget

Bridal jewellery pieces are exquisite and royal in design. The prices of these classic and timeless pieces tend to increase over time. Considering this, one must ensure to set a budget for the jewellery, making it easier to explore different styles and designs.

Select pieces that will suit your skin tone

It is important for brides to take into consideration their skin tone while shopping for jewellery. Metals and stones suit people differently based on their undertones. One must select those pieces that flatter the skin tone and suit you the best.

Buy a variety of pieces

Brides must buy a variety of designs and not just stick to one kind for all the ceremonies. For instance, don’t buy chokers for all the functions, select long diamond jadau pieces, Kundan jewellery, and chokers so that it does not seem like your jewellery is repeated.

About the author: Sheetal Ranka , Rare jewels - A Ranka Legecy.

