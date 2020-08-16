  1. Home
5 incredibly easy yet GENIUS hacks for all the shoe lovers across the world

Need to make your shoes more wearable or bring life into them? We've got you covered! 
For every fashion lover, one accessory that is the most important and completes the outfit, is the shoe. Be it to make a bold statement or merge with the outfit, shoes are a mandatory accessory that are almost usually understated. To make a statement, we often pick out shoes that can be painful, cause blisters, don't have a grip and more, only because we love how it looks (and have already planned an outfit with it). But there are hacks to solve every kind of shoe problem. And we have you covered! 

Whiten sneakers 
With constant use, especially in India, keeping white shoes white is a Herculean task. Most aren't washable either. Want to bring your sneakers back to their pristine condition? Toothpaste to your rescue!
Use a non-gel white toothpaste on dark spots of your white sneakers. Brush it softly with an old tooth brush and let it sit for 15 minutes before wiping off with a towel. 

Prevent blisters
New shoes are bound to bite and leave your feet blistered. To get rid of it, spray on deodorant on the back of the shoes in the place that is most likely to cause blisters. It protects your skin and creates a sort of barrier. 

Shoe odour 
When you sweat in your shoes, it produces an unpleasant, undeniable odour. To get rid of it, baking soda will come to your rescue. 
Let your shoes sit out and sprinkle baking soda into them. Leave it over night. In the morning, your shoes will be odourless!

Waterproof your shoes 
Want to protect your shoes from stains at all costs? Rub a translucent candle all over them to build a nice and thick coat over your shoes. Use a hairdryer to set it. 

Stop squeaking 
Does an annoying squeaking sound occur when you rub your shoes against each other even when not wet? Baby powder is the magic ingredient to get rid of this annoying sound! 
Just sprinkle some baby powder in the inner soles of your shoes, and voila! The sound disappears. 

