5 Last minute Rakhi gifts you can give your jewellery-obsessed sister

We all had a terrible year last year and some of us did not even get the chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with our brothers and sisters. This year, it is time to make up for last year as well! Even though your sister and you might not always get along, deep inside you know she deserves the best in the world. A cute piece of jewellery will not only show just how much you love her, but is also a good way of telling her that you care (without actually having to say it). Here, we have a few of the best jewellery pieces that are definitely going to make your sister smile wide this Rakhi, and is going to keep her looking stylish all year long.

Giva Spring Silver & Cubic Zirconia Ring

Gift your sister this super trendy sterling silver ring that she can style with her western as well as her traditional outfits. The unique cut and design of the ring will definitely set her apart. The ring is coated with rhodium to prevent the silver from getting tarnished which means that your sister will be able to don this ring for a very long time.

Price: Rs.1519

Buy Now

Giva Sterling Silver Rose Gold Heart Pendant with Link Chain

Rose gold is a major trend right now. From accessories to clothing, rose gold has been storming the fashion world. Give your sister a piece of the trend with this heart pendant necklace. Every jewellery lover needs a heart shaped pendant in their collection! This pendant has a modern twist to it. Your sister can make it a date night staple or even use it for her everyday wear. The sterling silver is rhodium e-coated to prevent tarnish and is perfect for sensitive skin. The necklace comes in a cute jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.1614

Buy Now

Giva Sterling Silver Leaf Studs with Zircon

If your sister admires nature and loves wearing earrings, then these sterling silver leaf studs are just the perfect present for her! The studs are embellished with shiny high quality AAA+ Zircons and are rhodium e-coat to prevent tarnish. These five leafed ear studs will become your sister’s new favorite pair. Minimal, chic, and playful, these little cuties are the perfect pair to elevate her look. She can style them with literally any outfit. The earrings come in a cute jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care and a pair of extra silicon stoppers.

Price: Rs.1044

Buy Now

Giva Sterling Silver Zircon Flower Pendant with Chain

If your sister prefers flowers over a heart, then bring her this modern, feminine and elegant necklace featuring charming blossoms, wrapped in sterling silver with sparkling zircon stones. It comes with a sleek silver chain, is tarnish resistant and does not contain any allergic substance, making it comfortable for daily or party wear, and is perfect for sensitive skin. Your sister can literally don this versatile design with any outfit be it casual or formal, and any occasion. It comes in a gift box along with a jewellery cleaning cloth, to help take care of the jewellery.

Price: Rs.1424

Buy Now

Giva Sterling Silver Rose Gold Crown Bracelet

Remind your sister that she is an absolute queen by gifting her this rose gold crown bracelet. This dainty bracelet is inspired by royalty and class while maintaining a chic and minimal look. The classic design of the bracelet makes it an impressive piece of jewellery that can be worn anytime on any occasion. The minimalism of the bracelet makes it super easy to style with any outfit.

Price: Rs.1709

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion