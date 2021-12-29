5 Luxury bags you can gift yourself or your loved one for the New Year

We all have had a difficult year and there is no debate about it. With the first half of the year spent at home, to the overwhelming feeling of going back to office after ages in the second half of the year. The entire year has flown by in giffy and everything has felt so surreal. If you have spent the year working hard, then you deserve some luxury in life. We all know that bags are a woman’s weakness and no woman can get enough of them. Here we have 5 luxury bags you can give yourself or your loved one simply as an appreciation token for getting through another year, happy and healthy.

Handbag

GUESS Blue Croc Textured Handheld Bag

To dial up the professionalism everywhere you go, especially outdoor work meetings, invest in an easy, sleek and chic handbag. This handbag is super sturdy and has enough room to fit in all the tech and stationery you will need for the appropriate day. It can act as a perfect contrast to any outfit.

Price: Rs.9499

Sling Bag

GUESS Mustard Yellow Sling Bag

This is another bag which has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a sling bag. This sling bag is an ideal choice when you simply want to carry your phone, keys and cash. However, it features 2 compartments which means you can even carry your essentials like a hand sanitiser, perfume, wet wipes, etc. It also comes with 2 detachable mini pouches so that you can even carry tiny makeup items.

Price: Rs.7199

Wallet

GUESS Nude-Coloured Textured Zip Around Wallet

There is nothing more perfect than a fashionable wallet that will suit every daytime and evening outfit of yours. This versatile wallet that comes with one spacious compartment and multiple card holders, is something that every woman should have. You can carry it by itself as it will match all your outfits or you can simply carry it around in your handbag to keep your valuables safe.

Price: Rs.4799

Shoulder Bag

GUESS Beige & Coffee Brown Shoulder Bag

Ah, how the 90s fashion aesthetic is living vicariously and thriving might we add, through the comeback of the classic shoulder bag. It's a must have for many reasons. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch and that we don't see this resurgence dying ever again!

Price: Rs.8399

Everyday Bag

GUESS Magenta Textured & Quilted Shoulder Bag

This type of girl bag is probably owned by most of the ladies out there. This type of girl bag is a must have for every woman. It is perfect to keep all the stuff a woman needs. Trust me when I say that a woman carries A LOT of stuff in her bag each day and that is why we are known as the saviours for every man because we have a solution to all their problems in our handbag.

Price: Rs.9199

