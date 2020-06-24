5 MUST HAVE pieces that every Indian girl should have in her desi wardrobe

Here are some easy and effective ways to look your best in traditional with these easy to style must-have pieces!

We all go through days when picking out an outfit seems like a dreadful thing to do. This is where classics play an important role. There are certain pieces of clothing like a white shirt that always manages to make a statement no matter what you pair it with, where you wear it or even how many times you wear it. While we always have a few staples when it comes to a casual wardrobe like jeans, a tank top, heels, a little black dress and so on, so today we will not be going to educate you on what you have in your casual wardrobe but we definitely here to give you some easy and effective style tips on some of the wardrobe staples every Indian girl should have desi wardrobe.

A white kurta set

We have all seen how much Sara Ali Khan loves her white kurta sets. We are not going to lie, we're honestly inspired by how far the white kurta set has come and gained popularity. It is one of the best things to have in your wardrobe. no matter what the occasion, white kurta white palazzo can be styled in multiple different ways. Pair them together or style them separately you will never be disappointed or regret buying this as an ethnic must-have.

A statement dupatta

Statement dupatta is another must-have in every Indian girl’s wardrobe. With different draping techniques, you can literally convert it into a cape. You can also team it with a pair of pants and a crop top and make your own unconventional saree. So if you have nothing to wear this Diwali or Ganpati or Eid or any other festival that comes your way just grab your statement dupatta and you will be good to go.

Statement necklace

Choker necklace is an easy accessory to amp up even the most boring outfits. Just team it up with the simple kurta saree or even a lehenga. It's a versatile piece that looks good on any and everybody and still manages to make a statement no matter what you’re wearing.

Silver jewellery

Jhumkas to layers of bohemian necklaces chunky silver jewellery is something that every Indian girl should have in her wardrobe. You can style it with a shirt or a saree or even a dress just like Kareena did. It is easy to throw on and perfect for days when you do not have time to figure out your whole look together.

Lehenga skirt

It is important to invest in a good, effortless and easy to style lehenga skirt. Solid coloured ones like this one that Malaika wore or this gorgeous printed wonder like Tara Sutaria, long maxi-like skirts are easy to style and throw on for days when you do not feel like dressing up. They can be teamed up with your casual wardrobe or if you manage to put on a blouse and the statement dupatta we mentioned about, it’s a look that you can even wear to a closed one’s wedding!

