5 Nail paints in shades of blue winning the spring with its restorative breath of fresh air

Amp up your at-home manicure ritual with these 5 blue nail paints that are soon hitting the trend list for the spring. Check it out!

Blue is the universal favourite colour that induces calmness, trust and confidence as per colour psychology. The blue hue of the sky, ocean and other inanimate objects reverberates a feeling of freshness and coolness which is one of the reasons to say why we need this colour in our everyday life. The summer spring season is all about vibrant colours and warm hues and to balance it out, we think the coolness of blue nail paints is the perfect contrast you were looking for. The picture of Hailey Bieber basking in the sun showing off her well-groomed pastel blue nails has all our hearts. The simple look had a sparkle of oh-so-good feels owing to her pastel blue nail paint. Yup, your nail art can break or make a look which is why you must take care of them and adorn it in the best possible way. So here we bring 5 shades of blue nail paint that you can personalise and style your nails with.

The ocean blue

Pastels and their subtle elegance never go out of style. Shop this ocean blue nail paint to give your nails a polished and minimal look. Since it’s a lighter tone, you can use them as a base shade before pouring out your creativity on your nails.

Price: 10.50 USD

The Peacock blue

This colour stands out and will definitely compliment your style if you are wearing a pop of yellow or orange. The greenish-blue darker tone of this nail paint has a sparkly effervescence that one surely can’t miss admiring.

Price: 10.50 USD

Semi-Matte blue

This pearl-finish shade of blue is for those who love to paint their nails in foggy shades. It is a barely-there hue which is a huge trend these days and creates a calm aesthetic look. It could be an ideal option if you are going to pick different shades of each nail.

Price: 7.90 USD

Gradient blue

A glossy gradation from purple to blue is a sensuous way to stay stylish. A pretty choice, especially for your dinner date, cocktail party or girls night out party look. This gel nail polish changes colour according to the temperature and is one magical power we wish we had naturally but you can get them with just $6.99.

Price: 6.99 USD

Glittery Blue

Glittery blue hits a whole new level of awesomeness. It eludes feminine elegance with its sparkly charms. If you think nail paints can make a statement, then this gel nail polish in glittery blue hue should be your perfect pick. Buy them from right below, you can thank us later.

Price: 6.99 USD

