5 Pearl necklaces under Rs 450 that’ll give your style a luxe vibe

The elegant white balls on ornaments have always left us in awe. It's simple, minimal yet sophisticated and classy. Pearls are no doubt one of the best accessories to wear be it earrings, rings or necklaces. The neutral colour of it gels well with all outfit hues and its elegance makes it a versatile choice to team it up with both Indian and western looks. Be it sarees, lehengas or just a white shirt and jeans, a pearl necklace can simply amp up your look with its less is more look. Here are 5 pearl necklaces that can make a perfect gifting option for your mother, girlfriend or for yourself.

Gold Plated Bridal Long Necklace Set

Layered necklaces are always a statement-making number and this pearl necklace set that comes with a matching pair of earrings and maang tikka can be a bridesmaid pick to look luxe and rich without going overboard.

Price: 449

Simple Pearl Necklace

You can opt for this simple chain for day-to-day use by teaming it up with your smart casuals for office or college. It’ll go well with a collared white shirt formal look and also with your black tee and shorts. This cunning outlined necklace includes an insight of crude ethnic excellence for all types of traditional as well as modern looks.

Price: 150

Long Chain Pendant Necklace

If you are looking for a perfect gift item for your friend, girlfriend or sibling, here is it! While too many beaded pearls like the above could make for a casual daily use chain, this piece is an elegant gifting necklace that one could wear for date night or parties.

Price: 189

Gold Plated Pearl Studded Necklace

This floral design pearl-studded necklace with an adjustable hook can be sported as a choker piece or small length necklace. Team it up with your traditional attire and celebrate the festivities in style. It also goes well with off-shoulder gowns and outfits with plunging necklines.

Price: 299

Pearl Beaded Choker Necklace

This complete pearl beaded set features a multi-layered choker necklace and matching stud earrings. It's a statement-making piece that’s super elegant and stunning.

Price: 415

