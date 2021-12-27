5 Pocket friendly footwear to steal from Amazon's Fab Feet Fest

If you are the one who loves to style yourself from head to toe, then you have landed up on the right page. We have listed down the most exclusive footwear that you should pick from Amazon’s Fab Feet Fest 2021. They are available at slashed prices making you irresistible like never before. Be it stilettos, boots, slide ons, sandals or shoes, grab them all at exciting prices.

1. Espadrille Slip ons

Espadrilles are those footwear that give you the freedom to play with styles. They are simple slip ons and majority of the times they are lengthy laces attached. These laces are long enough that can be tied in a criss cross pattern upto to the calf. You can keep the laces low till the ankle or wrap the laces around your bottoms effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 399

Buy Now

2. Slip on Bellies

Slip on bellies are the most comfortable pair of shoes when you are not much of a slipper fan. They look like bellies from the front and slippers front eh back. They are a perfect match to every western garment.

Price: Rs. 248

Buy Now

3. Stilettos

These stilettos are something that you will be forever grateful for. They can ace up Indian as well as western outfits to the fullest. You need not to worry about the size of the heels and the grip of your feet. This pair of stilettos with block heels will help you to frolic around in style.

Price: Rs. 1690

Buy Now

4. Sports Shoes

These sports shoes have a light rubber sole and are perfect to walk and run in style. They have a lace closure and offer sheer comfort that your feet need while performing or engaging in any sporting activities.

Price: Rs. 2810

Buy Now

5. Flat Slip Ons Slippers

These slippers with a flat sole cause no ankle pain. You can flaunt them throughout the day. They cater to all of your ever changing fashion needs and make you look like a hot chic.

Price: Rs. 1100

Buy Now

Footwear plays a very crucial role in amping up your OOTD. They are one such accessory that can make others stand in awe. Nevertheless, every footwear has a style and a pattern that should compliment your outfit and more of your personality. Check out these footwear at exciting prices and snag your favourite RIGHT AWAY!

Also Read: Iconic winter must-haves for a glam retro look