5 Silver Rakhis you can give your brother this Raksha Bandhan that he can wear all year long

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of giving and caring. The sister ties a Rakhi to her brother as a symbol of their undying bond and the brother in turn promises to protect his sister for the rest of his life. Now, if your brother is willing to protect you for all his life, don't you think he deserves a token of appreciation? This Raksha Bandhan give your brother a silver Rakhi that he can keep with him forever. If he is someone who loves fashion, then he can also style this silver Rakhi as a bracelet with a number of outfits.

Giva Sterling Silver Bro Rakhi

If your ‘Bro’ is your bestie, secret-keeper and pillar of support, then give him this trendy Rakhi this Raksha Bandhan. This Rakhi is made of oxidised silver, and is anti-tarnish since it is e-coated with rhodium. It is also hypoallergenic, making it perfect for sensitive skin. The Rakhi, along with roli chawal, comes in a jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.854

Giva Sterling Silver Sphere Zircon Rakhi

Remind your brother that he is the diamond of your life by tying him this precious Zircon Rakhi. This Rakhi is coated with rhodium which makes it long-lasting and anti-tarnish, and perfect for sensitive skin. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, your brother can also style this Rakhi as a bracelet with all his traditional outfits. The Rakhi, along with roli chawal, comes in a jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.699

Giva Sterling Silver Square Rakhi

If you still want to go the traditional way and opt for a cotton thread Rakhi that lasts long, then you can choose this square Rakhi that perfectly resembles any mainstream Rakhi but will last much longer. It is crafted with oxidised silver and is coated with rhodium making it anti-tarnish. The Rakhi, along with roli chawal, comes in a jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.854

Giva Sterling Silver Ganpati Idol Rakhi

The best Rakhi that you can give your brother is the one with a cute little Ganpati idol on it, that will ensure that he stays safe and protected all the time. This Rakhi is the perfect way to wish your brother all the love and happiness in the world. It is made of oxidised silver, and is anti-tarnish since it is e-coated with rhodium. The Rakhi, along with roli chawal, comes in a jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.854

Giva Sterling Silver Sphere Om Rakhi Bracelet

You can opt for an unconventional way by choosing a bracelet Rakhi instead of the mainstream thread Rakhi. Your brother can literally don this bracelet Rakhi with his casual and traditional outfits. This Rakhi bracelet is coated with rhodium which makes it long-lasting and anti-tarnish, and perfect for sensitive skin. The Bracelet, along with roli chawal, comes in a jewellery box along with a jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs.854

