5 Style tips EVERY Leo woman ought to take from Meghan Markle to look put together at all times

Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is one of the most stylish women in the world who manages to look put together for every single public appearance. Born on August 4, the former Suits star is a true-blue Leo woman in every sense. She is loyal, fiercely protective of her family and brave, making her the perfect role model for women all over.

Leo women are inherently stylish. They know what colours to pair together to bring out their fun and vibrant personality while also ensuring that they aren't over-the-top with their looks and Meghan Markle is a prime example. Here are X style tips every Leo woman ought to pick up from the mother-of-two to look chic at all times and events.

You can never go wrong with a white shirt

A classic staple in every woman's wardrobe, the white shirt is one piece that is perfect to take to both formal and casual situations. She paired her classic white shirt with both, formal pants and jeans to dress for the occasion. Not just that, the former Royal even styled her white shirt beneath a pleated skirt to elevate her look.

No colour is too bold

As much as she loves her neutral tones, Meghan also doesn't hesitate from picking vibrant hues when she feels like it. From bodycon mid-length dresses to maxi floor-length gowns, she's proved that no colour is too bright for her.

Stripes are always a good idea

A huge part of Meghan Markle's casual wardrobe includes stripes. She relied on comfortable striped maxi dresses during her first pregnancy with baby Archie and continues to opt for them for her casual looks. We love how she paired her striped casual blue and white shirt with a pair of white flared pants and if you go back in time, she even swore by stripes before meeting Prince Harry!

Monotone dressing

If you need help with matching separate pieces, styling it with pieces in the same tone are your safest bet. Meghan Markle is a fan of the styling method and has sworn by it on multiple occasions. From shades of green paired together to neutral tones when she was pregnant, the former actress has experimented with it all!

It's cool to repeat

Many times we get caught up in the loop that repeating an outfit after it's gone on the 'Gram, is not cool. When she was Duchess of Sussex, Meghan repeated her looks multiple times on various occasions, making it cool to repeat one's look. She reused her loose clothes during her pregnancy and put forth some of the most stylish maternity looks we've seen so far!

We're taking notes from Meghan Markle. What about you?

