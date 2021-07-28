5 stylish clothing pieces under USD 25 you will love if lavender is your favourite hue

There is something special about the lavender hue that it looks amazing on all complexions and amps up one's mood instantly. Its subtle elegance makes it suitable for all occasions and has a touch of luxe romance in its pleasant tints and shades. Date night, beach vacation or just chilling at home or to look dapper at the college, you can count on outfits in lavender hue to stand out from the crowd. Here we bring to you 5 fashion pieces in this beautiful colour to shop from. Scroll on and start shopping!

Button back dress

A pretty fit and flare dress gives us the lost spring vibes and this monochromatic look is everything you dreamt of to look amazing at your date night. With button back detailing and pockets, the sleeveless number is the right fashion pick to look stunning without going overboard.

Price: 15USD

Buy Now

Puff sleeve bodycon dress

With a darker shade, this mini dress featuring a crew neck, puff sleeves that adds some drama and a slim fit silhouette will look good on anyone who loves to style up their everyday look with a trendy yet minimalist feel.

Price: 21.6USD

Buy Now

Flutter sleeve top

A breezy look is something all of us love. With pretty flutter sleeves, you can look like a lavender butterfly in this semi-sheer casual top. Team it with your white shorts and wear your silver hoops to make the style perfect!

Price: 17.98USD

Buy Now

Casual t-shirt

Style it up with denim trousers or shorts and chill in this regular fit relaxed Nike tee. It's minimal and comes in the best shade of lavender that you can’t say no to.

Price: 24.97USD

Buy Now

Dolman-Sleeve Top

This wrap style plus size top is a winning choice to look stylish all day long. The flowy pick is designed with a surplice neckline and gorgeous dolman sleeves that will bring a romantic softness to your casual yet trendy look.

Price: 19.93USD

Buy Now

Which of the 5 lavender outfits do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

