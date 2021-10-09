5 Stylish kamarband to jazz up your Navratri outfit

Navratri is around the corner and revellers look forward to jazzing up their Navratri OOTD. Acing the Navratri outfits for small or big gatherings is no big deal when you own a box of stylish jewellery. Earrings, neckpieces, bangles goes without saying but kamarbandh are too underrated. Gold, silver or oxidised, every traditional yet modern kamarbandh has powers to add a tinge of glamour to your outfits.

We bring to you 5 stylish kamarband that you can throw on with any outfit.

1. Oxidised Kamarband

Oxidised jewellery has the power to make your simple outfit elegant. The intricate patterns of this Oxidised Kamarband compliment go well with voluminous lehenga or ghagra. It is crafted with an oxidised chain and coins that tweak around your waistline when you flaunt your garba moves.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 412

2. Navratri Kamarpatta

This multicoloured Navratri Kamarpatta is ideal for any garba outfit. Be it denims, skirts, lehengas, kurtis or angrakha, this kamarpatta is perfect to attain a sassy look. It looks more gorgeous when you pair it with ghagra choli. It is a lightweight and handmade accessory. It is perfectly designed in Banjara cloth with stones, pearls and silver mirror shells. Minor imperfections in design of this kamarpatta is considered uniqueness of handicraft and not defect.

Price: Rs. 1090

Deal: Rs. 1005

3. Oxidized Silver Kamarband

This Navratri special Oxidized Silver Kamarband is made up of high quality alloy and beautifully embellished with stones and pearls. It has broader designs which are clearly visible from a distance. The antic matte finish of the kamarband will amp up your simple Navratri outfit effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 347

4. Silver Kamarpati

This Silver Kamarpati is made up of beads. It is lightweight and ideal for any traditional or ethnic wear that you choose to wear. The belt has a strong interlocking pattern that prevents it from unfastening. The faux silver touch can sparkle up your Navratri OOTD with an ease.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 299

5. Navratri Kamarpatta

This colourful kamarpatta can compliment your Navratri outfit without much effort. The strong belt like appearance of the kamarpatta sits on the waistline and does not get unfastened. The pom poms hanging down the golden belt twist and turn when you twirl. The silver beads attached to the hanging chains of the kamarpatta complete the story of your Navratri jewellery without any doubts.

Price: Rs. 755

Deal: Rs. 655

Navratri is the season of pulling out your ethinic kurtas, tunics, angrakhas, lehengas and ghagra choli. In addition, oxidised or silver accessories help you complete your Navratri look. Earrings, choker necklaces, bangles are always in but you should never miss out on these stylish kamarband. Grab yours NOW!

