5 Swanky pure leather accessories every leather lover must have

by Rishika Shah   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:17 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Leather is one of the most versatile materials on the planet, known for its beauty, durability and all-around usefulness in a ton of different ways. With a good balance between form and function, you can look your best while knowing you’ve got a reliable piece of accessory to style with every attire. Here are a few classy leather accessories. 

 

Brown Bear Leather Men’s RFID Wallet 

This stylish wallet for men is crafted from leather and has been designed slim to perfectly fit your pockets. It is compact and lightweight. These RFID wallets are created using RFID blocking technology that protects your valuable personal data. RFID refers to Radio Frequency Identification chips that have personal information on them which can be skimmed using RFID Scanners. These wallets are properly constructed to prevent inappropriate RFID scanners from skimming your personal information. The pure Nappa Leather which gives it a luxury look. The thorough double-stitching throughout the wallet is truly one of a kind. 

Price: Rs.1899

Brown Bear Unisex Card Case 

This card holder has a slim design to perfectly fit your pockets. It is compact and lightweight. These RFID card holders for men are created using RFID blocking technology that protects your valuable personal data. A card holder won't bulge excessively when filled with loose change and can also be easier to access in your front pocket, rather than being thrown into a bag, rucksack or backpack. 

Price: Rs.1549

Brown Bear Leather Women’s Wallet 

This wallet created using RFID blocking technology, has an extremely slim and compact design, making it a perfect choice for a busy, modern, working woman. This wallet is made by experienced craftsmen, the great stitching and quality leather makes the wallet more durable. It features a zipped pocket that can better protect your important and small items, you can put coins and cards in. It also has a phone compartment for mobiles because usually women face difficulties carrying their mobile while wearing dresses. This wallet is also available in 7 rich colours.

Price: Rs.1899

Brown Bear Laptop Bag

This swanky laptop bag consists of dual sturdy wrapped handles for comfortable use. It's detachable as well as adjustable shoulder strap can easily convert your computer briefcase bag to a single-shoulder bag. This multipurpose leather laptop bag can be used as a travel briefcase, office computer bag, business laptop bag, professional laptop case, etc. Made from superior Nappa leather, it provides maximum strength, durability, and longevity. It is excellent in keeping all the items dry which are inside it making it ideal for traveling, commuting, or as protective storage. This laptop bag has enough compartments to meet your various needs. 

Price: Rs.12599

Brown Bear Messenger Bag 

A messenger bag is a step up from the backup in terms of class; still just as functional but a whole lot more refined. This leather messenger bag is super stylish and has a great feel to it, making it both a practical way to carry your stuff and a fine piece to add to your outfit. It is super durable and not likely to fall apart. It consists of a sturdy strap for comfortable use. Combine it with many different styles, colours, and methods of secure closure and you have got yourself one of the most versatile and attractive accessories.

Price: Rs.6199

Credits: amazon.in, Getty images


