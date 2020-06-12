5 things Kate Middleton ALWAYS carries in her handbag and how she always looks flawless: REVEALED

es, Kate, like any other celebrity has her own glam squad. But to look that polished, she has a few tricks up her sleeve as well!

Known to be a tomboy when she was younger, Kate Middleton seems to have evolved completely. She looks posh, sophisticated and elegant whether she is heading to a sports event, a red carpet, a school or even just out and about on her royal duties. Considering the paparazzi are always following her Kate has never seemed to have a bad hair or skin day. And while we know that she doesn't manage to glam up alone, whether it is her signature blowout or her dewy, glowing skin, the mother-of-three does have a few things she likes to keep with her, to ensure she continues to look great.

We did some digging and found out what Kate carries in her handbag at all times, to help her look flawless.

The author of her Kate: A Biography, told Glamour Magazine that no matter where she is off to, there are a few things that The Duchess of Cambridge always carries in her handbag. They reportedly include a handkerchief, a compact mirror, lip balm, blotting paper, and a light lip tint that can also double up as a blush.

There you have it! Quite basic, but now we know why Kate never has anything stuck in her teeth, never looks sweaty and always glows!

Her skincare remedy for that naturally glowing skin is an oil! Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge uses Rosehip Oil that a lot of celebrities including Victoria Beckham swear by, to keep her skin smooth and clean. This oil is known to contain fatty acids and vitamin C, that helps in reducing the wrinkles and even stretch marks, in certain cases. The oil is also rich in antioxidants that help in protecting the skin against free radicals and boost collagen production.

She also loves getting facials, but not the regular kind! According to Vanity Fair, Kate Middleton loves a facial with a product that contains the anti-ageing ingredient - bee venom. This is known to tighten, firm and lift the skin while also getting rid of acne scars and heal skin issues like eczema. She was even known to have used the product on her wedding day, for that bridal glow!

Are you going to add Kate's go-to products to your handbag as well? How do you get your glow? Let us know in the comments below.

