5 Trendy accessories you will want to be seen with this fall!

Now that we are finally done with the sweltering heat of the summer and the sticky monsoon rains, it is time for Fall 2021 styles to take centre-stage! The transition from season to season must be carried out effortlessly and smoothly, and what better way to do that than with the latest trends in fashion?

The transitional period might seem awkward at first - you don’t want a summery fit any more, but it’s not quite that chilly either. This is why one of the easiest ways to transition into a new season is by accessorising! A chic, versatile accessory that amps up your summer wardrobe and gives your ensemble the twist of autumn is key here.

Are you intrigued? We are super excited to share some of the biggest, most popular accessory trends that caught our eye in Fall 2021 designer collections that you will undoubtedly want to be spotted in this fall! Check out 5 of our favourite accessory trends, and shop for them before it’s too late!

1. Hobo bags

Characterised by its crescent shape and long shoulder straps, hobo bags seem to have had a resurgence and are here to stay this fall! Lately, we saw plenty of iterations and revamps of the classic hobo bag - from the typical slouchy to structured silhouettes, they come in a variety of luxurious textures, vibrant prints and trendy colours! Here are some we found online -

2. Padded, chunky sandals

With recent times establishing the trend of putting comfort as the topmost priority, these cushioned and padded sandals come as no surprise! A style that would have been deemed rather drab in the recent past is now truly high fashion! Everything from quilted slides to padded thong kitten heels and chunky strappy flats have made appearances on runways this season. Get the look -

3. Vintage kerchiefs and headscarves

Scarves have been a wardrobe staple for women of all generations, but this particular trend is truly retro inspired. It has made quite the comeback as top models were seen strutting wearing gorgeous head and neck scarves in the form of chic kerchiefs recently. Luxurious and vibrant colours paired with vintage-inspired boho prints are the perfect match for navigating the transition to Fall 2021 in style! Here are some you should check out -

4. Statement, chunky eyewear

When it comes to eyewear, bigger IS better this fall! Long gone are the days of seeking minimalistic styles - 2021 and the post-pandemic era of fashion is all about flaunting extravagant and opulent aesthetics and living life king size! Keeping up with the zeitgeist, chunky, oversized and often embellished or jewel-toned sunglasses are all the rage and you must get a pair for the upcoming season!

5. Statement belts

The perennially chic, staple accessory never fails to bring fresh innovations and revamps every season! Talking about making a smooth transition to the next season, we just cannot skip belts. They can adorn and elevate even the most mundane of outfits - especially statement oversized and embellished belts that are selling like hotcakes for the next season in fashion! From corset belts to opulent metallic detailing, there is something from everyone! Shop this trend -

