5 Types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one for Christmas

by Rishika Shah   |  Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
5 Types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one for Christmas
5 Types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one for Christmas
Advertisement

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would just purchase that one bag and that is it? Well if you are anything like me, I am sure you did not succeed in that. There is no woman in the world who would say one bag is enough for her. Women love buying bags and stocking up their closets with different types of handbags. Shopping for handbags when done well, can be considered as an art form. You may want to purchase every bag you come across, but let’s face it, it is neither feasible nor affordable. Hence, here we have 5 types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one this Christmas. 

 

Handbag 

Miraggio Florian Women’s Satchel Handbag 

To dial up the professionalism everywhere you go, especially outdoor work meetings, invest in an easy, sleek and chic handbag. This handbag is super sturdy and has enough room to fit in all the tech and stationery you will need for the appropriate day. It can act as a perfect contrast to any outfit. 

0b7ac3be-f916-43b4-96a6-ce3e5d2d5c52.jpg

Price: Rs.2474

Buy Now

Crossbody Bag 

Miraggio Phoebe Women’s Crossbody Bag 

This is another bag which has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a crossbody bag. This crossbody bag is an ideal choice when you simply want to carry your phone, keys and cash. 

fb2b3d64-de32-4b43-867c-47c3cc0060c8.jpg

Price: Rs.1999

Buy Now

Clutch 

Miraggio Remi Structured Women’s Clutch 

There is nothing more perfect than a fashionable clutch that will suit every evening dress of yours. This evening clutch that can also be used as a sling is something that every woman should have. It will match all your favourite western and party wear. 

97766179-0ca7-49d4-923b-a74739bde84e.jpg

Price: Rs.2099

Buy Now

Shoulder Bag 

Miraggio Simone Saddle Women’s Shoulder Handbag 

Ah, how the 90s fashion aesthetic is living vicariously and thriving might we add, through the comeback of the classic shoulder bag. It's a must have for many reasons. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch and that we don't see this resurgence dying ever again! 

0619c709-89ac-4a3d-a595-9e01fdc93fc3.jpg

Price: Rs.2449

Buy Now

Tote Bag 

Miraggio Skye Women’s Tote Bag 

This type of girl bag is probably owned by most of the ladies out there. This type of girl tote bag is a must have for every woman. It is perfect to keep all the stuff a woman needs. Trust me when I say that a woman carries A LOT of stuff in her bag each day and that is why we are known as the saviours for every man because we have a solution to all their problems in our handbag. 

579864a6-d280-4bb4-a853-0723b2bbd889.jpg

Price: Rs.1696

Buy Now

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

 

 

 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!