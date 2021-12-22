5 Types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one for Christmas

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would just purchase that one bag and that is it? Well if you are anything like me, I am sure you did not succeed in that. There is no woman in the world who would say one bag is enough for her. Women love buying bags and stocking up their closets with different types of handbags. Shopping for handbags when done well, can be considered as an art form. You may want to purchase every bag you come across, but let’s face it, it is neither feasible nor affordable. Hence, here we have 5 types of bags you can gift yourself or your loved one this Christmas.

Handbag

Miraggio Florian Women’s Satchel Handbag

To dial up the professionalism everywhere you go, especially outdoor work meetings, invest in an easy, sleek and chic handbag. This handbag is super sturdy and has enough room to fit in all the tech and stationery you will need for the appropriate day. It can act as a perfect contrast to any outfit.

Price: Rs.2474

Crossbody Bag

Miraggio Phoebe Women’s Crossbody Bag

This is another bag which has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a crossbody bag. This crossbody bag is an ideal choice when you simply want to carry your phone, keys and cash.

Price: Rs.1999

Clutch

Miraggio Remi Structured Women’s Clutch

There is nothing more perfect than a fashionable clutch that will suit every evening dress of yours. This evening clutch that can also be used as a sling is something that every woman should have. It will match all your favourite western and party wear.

Price: Rs.2099

Shoulder Bag

Miraggio Simone Saddle Women’s Shoulder Handbag

Ah, how the 90s fashion aesthetic is living vicariously and thriving might we add, through the comeback of the classic shoulder bag. It's a must have for many reasons. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch and that we don't see this resurgence dying ever again!

Price: Rs.2449

Tote Bag

Miraggio Skye Women’s Tote Bag

This type of girl bag is probably owned by most of the ladies out there. This type of girl tote bag is a must have for every woman. It is perfect to keep all the stuff a woman needs. Trust me when I say that a woman carries A LOT of stuff in her bag each day and that is why we are known as the saviours for every man because we have a solution to all their problems in our handbag.

Price: Rs.1696

