5 Types of beige hued heels to team up with every outfit in your wardrobe

While most of us prefer to shop for a different outfit for different occasions, shopping for a new shoe for every outfit you own is not something affordable. So we end up owning a few classic and trendy pieces that we can pair up with almost all outfits. One such pick is the nude coloured heels that go well with traditional ensembles, modern gowns and even casuals. Here are 5 types of heels that every woman must have to easily look expensive and put together.

Stylish Pencil Heel

If you are a pro in walking in heels then opt for this beige hued pencil heel that elevates your style to the next level. It’s super easy to wear and requires no effort to walk like a lady in it.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

Block Heel

With a velvety finish and 3.5 inches heel, this block heel shoe is something you can rock while wearing a saree or lehenga as the block heel makes sure you won’t fall and help you walk in comfort.

Price: Rs 849

Buy Now

Transparent heel

It’s no brainer that transparent shoes make you look taller. It elongates one’s figure and also makes sure it goes with all outfits and all colours.

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

Tie Up Heels

To add the sensual factor and look youthful, tie up heels are what you should shop for. With a pretty mini dress, co-ord mini skirt set and even with gowns featuring a high slit, tie up heels bring on the wow statement.

Price: Rs 788

Buy Now

Platform Wedges

This wedge heel with a strappy design is an interesting shoe to own. Finished with a lightly padded insole and rear zipper closure for ease, it’s a chic looking shoe you can pick.

Price: Rs 568

Buy Now

Also Read: Black Friday 2021: Check Out The Best Deals of The Day