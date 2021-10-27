5 Types of crossbody bags every girl MUST HAVE to carry the world with you in style

The best accessory that’s fashion with a purpose is bags. There are different types of bags each with different functionality that ultimately adds up to your look. One of our favourite is crossbody bags that bring a trendy look to your style and also are pretty comfy to carry around. Going back to college, to parties or dates, here are 5 crossbody bags you should consider to level up your style game and also make that pocketless outfit feel better.

Soft PU Leather Bag

In baby pink hue, this cell phone bag gives a luxurious feel while ensuring long-lasting usage. It is quite roomy and provides plenty of space to carry all your daily essentials. You can carry your card, bills and other necessities conveniently.

Price: Rs 868

Deal: Rs 856

Buy Now

Chain Crossbody Bag

This chrome yellow chain bag is perfectly sized to store your belongings and essentials. It includes two main compartments with zip closure. It’ll go well with your sporty-chic look as well as everyday casuals.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 349

Buy Now

Pineapple Shape Sling Bag

If you love something funky and quirky, this pineapple-shaped adorable crossbody bag is exactly what you are looking for. It’s super cute and also a must-have in your vacay wardrobe.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Luxe Leather Bag

For offices, dates or parties, this glossy leather bag that can be used as both a sling bag and handbag and is a winning choice to look expensive and classy. It’s chunky gold chain elevates the style quotient and gives it a boss lady vibe.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

Circular Crossbody Bag

This crossbody round handbag is made up of premium colourful printed canvas and vegan leather with sturdy stitches. Its adjustable shoulder strap is made of faux leather which provides comfort and convenience while walking or travelling.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now





ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's askewed hair extensions becomes the talk of the town post her glam show at Eternals premiere