5 Types of festive jewellery that will help you amp up your traditional wear this festive season

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is coming to an end, we still have Navratri and Diwali lined up. The festive season is upon us and it is time to step up the style game. You can amplify your traditional wear by simply teaming it with the most minimal yet effective items. Here we have the most amazing festive jewelleries to help you.

Maang Tikka

Adding a subtle maang tikka to any outfit can really amplify its look while also keeping it minimalistic. This subtle gold toned kundan maang tikka will enhance can be teamed with a lehenga, saree and even a salwar suit.

Price: Rs.249

Jhumkas

Jhumkas never go out of style and are also a raging trend these days. They are also super versatile since you can pair them with a lehenga, salwar suit and even with an indo-western outfit. You can contrast these yellow jhumkas with your festive wear.

Price: Rs.305

Traditional Belt

If you want to add a modish touch to your traditional wear then the new trend is to accessorise your outfit with a belt. You can cinch a loose kurti at the waist with this gold plated kundan waist belt or fasten your dupatta with your lehenga by using this belt.

Price: Rs.459

Embellished Choker

The easiest way to amp up any ethnic outfit is by accessorising it with a heavy choker. You can skip all the other jewellery and simply wear a heavy choker. This accessory works best with outfits that have a deep neckline. You can either wear this entire set if you want to opt for an OTT look, or simply wear the choker. The mint green kundan stones will add a pop of colour.

Price: Rs.679

Oxidised Bangles

Oxidised jewellery is a raging trend that will never go out of style. They even have a modern look to it. You can pair a simple kurta set or even a lehenga with this stack of oxidised silver bangles. It will make your outfit look urbane and glamorous. These bangles will also look great with indo-western outfits.

Price: Rs.385

