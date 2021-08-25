5 Types of Indian wear that every fashion loving girl should have in her wardrobe

As an Indian girl, you will understand the joy of dressing up in traditional wear and wearing all those ethnic jewellery at the time of festivals. Initially, a salwar suit and a good kurti would suffice, but in modern times we have so many trends coming up in Indian wear as well. Hence, here are the types of Indian wear every girl must have.

Rangriti Kurti with Churidar

A Kurti with a churidar and a dupatta is the safest option that you can have in your ethnic wardrobe. This ensemble has been in style since ages now and seems like it's going to stay. This set features an off-white self design kurti with a red churidar and dupatta. The golden woven designed straight calf-length kurti, has a stylised V-neck with a short concealed hook-and-eye placket beneath, three-quarter sleeves, multiple slits, and has an attached lining. The ​​red solid churidar, has an elasticated waistband with a drawstring fastening while the red dupatta has tassels along the border.

Price: Rs.3299

Buy Now

Rangriti Maxi Dress

The latest addition into ethnic wear, is a traditionally designed maxi dress. The beauty of this outfit is that it can either be styled in a traditional manner with jhumkas and juttis or in a modish way with hoops and sneakers. This peach-Coloured and off-white printed tiered woven maxi dress, features a tie-up neck, three-quarter cuffed sleeves, and a flared hem.

Price: Rs.2599

Buy Now

Rangriti Kurta with Trousers

You can ditch the mainstream churidar and style a kurta with trousers. This is a great alternative as it looks urbane and also feels comfortable. This set features a blue yoke designed kurta with matching trousers and a printed dupatta. The A-line kurta features a round neck, three-quarter regular sleeves with a flared hem. Although the kurta and the trousers are plain, the printed dupatta adds a much-needed glam factor to the ensemble.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

Rangriti Anarkali Kurta

An anarkali kurta has also been a part of our Indian wear for a long time now and it still remains. It is a great way to look dressed without having to make a lot of effort. This magenta and golden yoke designed Anarkali kurta is decked with gotta patti and features a panelled detail, a keyhole neck, three-quarter sleeves, a high slit, and a flared hem. The kurta comes with a matching sleeveless inner layer and a magenta and golden embellished dupatta with a taping border. An anarkali kurta looks best when styled with long jhumkas and heels.

Price: Rs.2399

Buy Now

Rangriti Shirt Dress

An indo-western shirt dress can make yet another great addition into your traditional trousseau and give you an extremely swanky and modish look. You can style an ethnic shirt dress either with heels and jhumkas or with statement earrings and sneakers. This mustard yellow and brown printed woven shirt dress, features a shirt collar, three-quarter sleeves, a button closure, one pocket and a high-low hem. You can also pair it with leggings to give it a kurta look.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion