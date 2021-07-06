5 Types of jackets every girl needs in her wardrobe to channel her boss lady vibes

The Fall season is here and Winter is on its way to fit us hard but style up get ready to slay with trendy jackets you can layer on.

Jackets are the coolest fashion picks to layer your look and to bring on the oomph factor. It creates a tough girl vibe and is surely a chic way to stand out. Here we bring to you 5 types of jackets you need to have in your wardrobe to look uber cool every day. Though jackets were initially worn as a functional piece of clothing to stay warm, today it’s about more than just staying warm. Jackets can be the statement-making piece of your outfit.

Bolero Cardigan

With cascading breezy front this sheer chiffon bolero jacket is an easy pick for any day to pair up with your sleeveless tops and add an effortlessly light layer of style to it.

Price: 49.00 USD

Military Jacket

This twill jacket comes with a drawstring waist and elasticized balloon sleeves that add volume to your look. Team it up with your skinny jeans and comfy tees to look effortlessly cool like a dapper lady.

Price: 67.50 USD

Moto Jacket

Faux leather cropped moto jackets are a punk pick that comes with an edgy sophistication and boss babe written all over it. Ready for adventure? Get your moto jacket on and slay it!

Price: 40.97 USD

Racer Jacket

Adding a pinch of retro vibes this faux leather racer jacket features quilted details and a neatly snapped collar. The offbeat colour and its dope finishing enhances your style and gives a sporty spirit.

Price: 59.90 USD

Animal Print Jacket

This snakeskin printed biker style jacket is one of a kind. The animal print trend is something that’ll never go out of style making it a must-buy fashion pick to don any style.

Price: 52.80 USD

Which of the 5 jackets would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below.

