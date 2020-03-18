5 Ways to wear your classic denim jacket this Spring season

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/5_ways_to_wear_your_classic_denim_jacket_this_season_main.jpg?itok=2fr43Kzy

It is true that a denim jacket is every girl’s best friend. Here are ways to wear the denim jacket to create cute SPRING outfits.

Nothing can beat a good denim jacket. The jean jacket is the perfect staple piece that belongs in every fashionista's wardrobe. It is a classic style that goes a long way. If you've never worn one before, you might get surprised how comfortable and versatile denim jackets are. The best thing about a denim jacket is that they are made of a material which is neither too hot nor too cold - perfect for the spring season.

A good quality denim jacket will provide you with an unparalleled level of style and comfort. Here is how you can style your denim jacket this spring season.

Layer your denim

Spring season can have its own share of weird weather days when you don't understand what to wear. "Would layering my clothes look too much?" This question might cross your mind often and make you late to your appointment. In such a case, grab your denim jacket and you are good to go. It will be perfect for the spring weather and it won't look too much.

Denim on denim

Denim on denim is a great look for the casual Sunday brunch with your buddies. You can wear your denim jacket as a shirt paired with a skirt, or you can break up the double denim by wearing a striped shirt and denim pants.

Dress it up

A denim jacket is your best friend when it comes to dresses. One of the easiest and coolest ways to style a dress is by tossing a denim jacket over it paired with white sneakers. You can even pair it with a formal dress and a pair of boots. It will make you look relaxed.

Denim with a skirt

If you can't wait to wear your summer skirt, here is the easiest way to wear them this spring. Wear your skirt with your jean jacket to take your style game up a notch. It is super comfortable and perfect for weekends or even office.

Denim with athleisure

Working out is made fun with athleisure. Wear a denim jacket with a hoodie and track pants to add oomph to your outfit. You can even wear it for a coffee date or day out with your friends.

