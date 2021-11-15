5 Winter dresses under Rs 1000 to keep you stylish and warm this winter

The winter season is almost here and it is time to transform your wardrobe into winter wear clothes. Staying warm, comfortable and cozy in the winter season is an absolute essential, but that does not mean that you need to compromise on your style quotient. We all love wearing dresses and these winter dresses will keep you warm and stylish.

This high-neck dress is perfect for the winter season. It is crafted from a thick fabric that will keep you warm on cool days. The dress is decked in buttons on the bodice and it descends into a flare that goes below your knees. You can team the dress with stockings and boots. A cute hat will add an extra wintery vibe.

Price: Rs.599

Bodycon dresses are so in trend and are never really going out of style anytime soon. This ribbed bodycon dress is perfect if you want to flaunt your curves this winter. The midi dress with a high neck can be teamed with a chunky neckpiece and an overcoat. You can wear this dress with heels for a party look or with sneakers for a casual look.

Price: Rs.799

If you are anything like me, I am sure you must be saving your turtlenecks for the winter season. This super adorable turtleneck dress will fulfill all your winter style demands. This slim fit, knitted sweater dress in 8 stunning colours and can be worn alone as a tunic or a mini dress, or can be matched with leggings, coats and boots for the ultimate casual winter look!

Price: Rs.995

This bodycon dress is crafted with a combination of polyester and spandex, making it quite a flexible, versatile and comfortable choice. You can wear this dress during summers and also during winters with an elegant overcoat and sultry stockings. The knee length dress is available in 4 colours and the soft and stretchable material is made to fit any body type.

Price: Rs.699

This knitted sweater dress comes in 2 alluring colours and is guaranteed to take your winter fashion game up a notch. The dress featured a cowl neck that can also be used to shield your neck from the cold. Made with a combination of cotton and spandex, this dress is not only super soft, but also extremely stretchable making it a comfortable choice for a long day out in the cold.

Price: Rs.999

