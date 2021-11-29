6 Animal print fashion pieces you need to add to your wardrobe right away

Zebra, leopard, tiger, cheetah prints are the most used animal print in fashion and it is something that keeps recurring in the trend cycle. Animal prints have long been a popular style for many reasons. For one, they are generally expensive and considered rather exotic; hence, they are a symbol of wealth and status. But mass production has made sure everyone can afford the print and flaunt their style. Here are 6 chic outfits featuring the classic animal print.

A-Line Top

This regular fit A-line top is a chic casual pick that you can team up with your favourite pair of bottoms and wear to your college, work or vacation. It has a tie-up neck, three-quarter sleeves and comes with an attached lining.

Price: Rs 520

Chiffon Shrug

Winters or summers, shrugs can change your fashion game for good. This open front asymmetric shrug can be styled up with both your western and ethnic looks.

Price: Rs 429

Crop top

This zebra print crop top featuring a high neck and full sleeves can be sported for an edgy and sophisticated look or even be paired with your saree.

Price: Rs 399

Kaftan

The love for kaftans is not dying anytime soon. It's the comfiest piece of clothing and this animal printed one, ups the style with its minimalistic charms.

Price: Rs 399

Puff Sleeve Top

This bodycon black top with dramatic sleeves featuring leopard print is a party-ready number that surely makes you stand out from the crowd.

Price: Rs 399

Mini Skirt

This super stylish zebra print A-line mini skirt has a waistband with a zip closure on the side and a straight hemline. It is an excellent choice for date night, clubbing and even party nights.

Price: Rs 659

