6 Elegant and simple kurta sets to ADD TO CART to sport a chic & stylish look

Shopping is therapeutic. It can take your mind off your worries and help you live in the moment looking out for chic clothes and accessories to beautify yourselves. Every Indian girl would have a collection of gorgeous kurta sets for every occasion of her life. Be it everyday wear casuals, college-ready looks or festive ready outfits, kurta sets are a must-have and here we bring to you 6 stunning pieces for you to add-to-cart right away! So scroll down and start shopping!

Wine Gold Kurta Set

The classy look of this suit makes it a winning choice for this wedding season. You can don the number for a Mehendi ceremony or Rokha or even for festivities in your office or college. The plain wine gold rayon kurta is hemmed with golden embroidery giving it an exotic Indian touch.

Price: Rs 695

Buy Now

Cotton Kurta with Palazzo

This bottle green cotton set will be a perfect gift for your mother, aunt or sister. Its fuss-free elegance is amplified with rich embroidery and a maroon silk dupatta. The palazzo pants assure comfort and style.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

Kurta Set with Jacket

Looking for something with an Indo -Western take? This white noodle strap kurta and matching ivory pants with block print design are layered with a contrasting blue jacket which bears similar block print details to add oomph to the elegant look.

Price: Rs 949

Buy Now

Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos Set

Traditionally consisting of a pair of trousers known as the salwar and a tunic called the kameez, this outfit can be modified and paired with jeans, skirts or even palazzos for variety. Its simplistic white coloured embroidery on baby pink cotton fabric stands out with its intricacy.

Price: Rs 649

Buy Now

Bright Yellow Palazzo Set

Thigh bright yellow kurta features full sleeves, high neck and button-down silhouette. Its rayon fabric is both sturdy and soft and the set comes with floral print palazzo pants which can also be mixed and matched with other crop tops and kurtas.

Price: Rs 749

Buy Now

Faux Georgette Semi-stitched Salwar Suit

This is one of my personal favourites. The mint blue colour is something that’s rare and a stand-out hue. The semi-stitched faux georgette kurta comes with intricate embroidery work, matching palazzo pants and a plain dupatta with a golden border. It's a great pick for a celebratory occasion.

Price: Rs 1399

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Divas who showed how to play glam girl in orange sarees