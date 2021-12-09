6 Fashion and Beauty trends that will RULE 2022 according to Pinterest revealed

Pinterest has revealed a trend report of what is set to be the biggest fashion and beauty trends in 2022. The app analysed data of more than its 400 million users to discover what people are looking for across categories like food, home, lifestyle, fashion and more.

Over the last 8 years, most of what Pinterest has predicted has come true in the lines of fashion and beauty. Here are the trends you'll see popping up in the next year according to the social media app.

Fashion trends for 2022

Pearlcore

Moving on from pearl in the form of jewels, you can expect to see more of this precious jewel in outfits, nail art and even hair accessories in 2022. When Harry Styles sported a pearl necklace, seems like he set off a huge trend and enabled it to come to life!

Dopamine Dressing

The trend that emerged in 2021 will make its way to 2022 as well, Pinterest predicts. Vibrant, colourful palettes are set to rule the fashion industry with all genders and age groups diving into the trend that's all about easy fits with a bright and colourful kick!

Goth dressing

Black has never really gone out of fashion for it to make a comeback but 2021 saw inclusivity of the colour everywhere from their kitchens to baby clothes. It only makes sense that the colour will rule 2022 and become the biggest trend of 2022.

Beauty trends for 2022

Space buns

In 2022, the biggest trend will be to embrace one's natural self, according to the app. High puff hairstyles and space buns will continue to rule the beauty space even next year according to the social media site.

Nailscapes

Search terms like 'Galaxy nail art' and 'Ocean nail art' were some of the most searched keywords in the nail space. In 2022, landscape designs on nails are set to rule especially among millennials and Gen-Z.

Rebel cuts

Pinterest predicts that soft layers and bangs will come to an end by 2021. Buzzcuts, mullet hairstyles, short mohawk styles that all grew from rebel culture are set to rule in 2022.

Which is your favourite fashion and beauty trend? Comment below!

