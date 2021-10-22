6 Fashion picks every Scorpio woman must have in her wardrobe
The Scorpio season is starting and it is time for all the fiery Scorpio women to make a statement! The most intense of all the zodiac signs, Scorpios are also a jumble of contradictions. Passionate but secretive, low-maintenance but also perfectionistic, these women have a lot going on. These fashion picks are a must have for every nuanced Scorpio.
Body-Hugging Tees
Scorpion women need to strike a balance between their fiery passion and reluctance to be the centre of attention. Hence, with the help of a comfortable top that shows off their curves but is also reserved in a subtle way, you can become the centre of attention without moving out of your comfort zone.
Price: Rs.1299
Timeless Denim
Scorpios value loyalty, so they tend to pick a jeans style and stick with it for a long time. They would rather invest in timeless skinny jeans than a trendy top. You must choose quality brands that you can go years without replacing.
Price: Rs.1399
Night-Out Dresses
Though not many get to see this water sign’s emotional, feminine core, they know how to bring it out for maximum effect. In other words, they are a pro at drawing out their feminine and sultry side when they want to.
Price: Rs.752
Sneakers
Scorpios are incredibly practical, which means you will rarely find one teetering around town in sky-high stilettos. Supportive, versatile, but also stylish sneakers are the way to every Scorpio woman’s heart.
Price: Rs.1559
Leather Jacket
The scorpion has its tough outer shell, and the fashionable ones take that literally. It does not matter whether they prefer a classic leather moto or a long leather trench, so long as it is unadorned, neutral in colour and totally badass.
Price: Rs.2499
Tailored Blazer
Scorpios are professional, successful and natural leaders, though not as vocal about it as their Leo or Aries friends. An understated but sharp tailored blazer is a must for wielding their power without making it all about them.
Price: Rs.1679
