6 Fashion picks every Scorpio woman must have in her wardrobe

The Scorpio season is starting and it is time for all the fiery Scorpio women to make a statement! The most intense of all the zodiac signs, Scorpios are also a jumble of contradictions. Passionate but secretive, low-maintenance but also perfectionistic, these women have a lot going on. These fashion picks are a must have for every nuanced Scorpio.

 

Body-Hugging Tees 

Scorpion women need to strike a balance between their fiery passion and reluctance to be the centre of attention. Hence, with the help of a comfortable top that shows off their curves but is also reserved in a subtle way, you can become the centre of attention without moving out of your comfort zone. 

9ca62864-f757-4d56-9242-e085d2490941.jpg

Timeless Denim 

Scorpios value loyalty, so they tend to pick a jeans style and stick with it for a long time. They would rather invest in timeless skinny jeans than a trendy top. You must choose quality brands that you can go years without replacing. 

4fc5fc13-13f7-4074-9d39-6c2fb9036037.jpg

Night-Out Dresses 

Though not many get to see this water sign’s emotional, feminine core, they know how to bring it out for maximum effect. In other words, they are a pro at drawing out their feminine and sultry side when they want to. 

2256ef3a-0310-49d3-846f-8be8b1cf6776.jpg

Sneakers 

Scorpios are incredibly practical, which means you will rarely find one teetering around town in sky-high stilettos. Supportive, versatile, but also stylish sneakers are the way to every Scorpio woman’s heart. 

65aa0446-dc14-4c39-b6d8-ac218fc3c563.jpg

Leather Jacket 

The scorpion has its tough outer shell, and the fashionable ones take that literally. It does not matter whether they prefer a classic leather moto or a long leather trench, so long as it is unadorned, neutral in colour and totally badass. 

3b4c61e9-9081-427e-be32-1e2232913d25.jpg

Tailored Blazer 

Scorpios are professional, successful and natural leaders, though not as vocal about it as their Leo or Aries friends. An understated but sharp tailored blazer is a must for wielding their power without making it all about them. 

b5ac0978-018d-4758-b010-bb50f48ad698.jpg

