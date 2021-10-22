6 Fashion picks every Scorpio woman must have in her wardrobe

The Scorpio season is starting and it is time for all the fiery Scorpio women to make a statement! The most intense of all the zodiac signs, Scorpios are also a jumble of contradictions. Passionate but secretive, low-maintenance but also perfectionistic, these women have a lot going on. These fashion picks are a must have for every nuanced Scorpio.

Body-Hugging Tees

Scorpion women need to strike a balance between their fiery passion and reluctance to be the centre of attention. Hence, with the help of a comfortable top that shows off their curves but is also reserved in a subtle way, you can become the centre of attention without moving out of your comfort zone.

Timeless Denim

Scorpios value loyalty, so they tend to pick a jeans style and stick with it for a long time. They would rather invest in timeless skinny jeans than a trendy top. You must choose quality brands that you can go years without replacing.

Night-Out Dresses

Though not many get to see this water sign’s emotional, feminine core, they know how to bring it out for maximum effect. In other words, they are a pro at drawing out their feminine and sultry side when they want to.

Sneakers

Scorpios are incredibly practical, which means you will rarely find one teetering around town in sky-high stilettos. Supportive, versatile, but also stylish sneakers are the way to every Scorpio woman’s heart.

Leather Jacket

The scorpion has its tough outer shell, and the fashionable ones take that literally. It does not matter whether they prefer a classic leather moto or a long leather trench, so long as it is unadorned, neutral in colour and totally badass.

Tailored Blazer

Scorpios are professional, successful and natural leaders, though not as vocal about it as their Leo or Aries friends. An understated but sharp tailored blazer is a must for wielding their power without making it all about them.

