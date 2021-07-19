6 Fashion pieces that will make you the perfect cottagecore girl

Let’s start with what exactly is cottagecore fashion? According to the urban dictionary, cottagecore is a “niche aesthetic based around the visual culture of an idealised life on a Western farm”. Anything from puffy sleeves to corsets to floral dresses to vintage stripes to ruffled sleeves comes under the cottagecore fashion trend. Any attire that you can relate to an aesthetic grass field or a farm. It is basically a contemporary update on the traditional countryside-inspired dressing. So if you want to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe and look like the perfect cottagecore girl, then we have a few fashion pieces that you will want to add to your shopping cart right away!

Prairie Dresses

The first element of the cottagecore trend is a no-brainer and quite essential for you to feel all decked up and get that feeling of being in the Renaissance era. The cottage core rage is all about the high necklines, floor touching hems, and puffy shoulders that make a dress a true Praries’s feel.

Raffia Bags

To be honest, Raffia bags are more of an aesthetic. They are the perfect clickable insta-friendly bags that can be added to the scene even without using them. The best aspect about these bags are just how raw and rustic they are, and yet they still manage to have their own place that makes them stand out. And, you really cannot miss the raffia in the cottage core scenario.

Puffy Sleeves

While shoulder pads make a bold statement, the puffy or bulging sleeves are just what you need to add some drama to your ensemble. Whenever we see puffy sleeves, it always takes us back to the Victorian Era. With this scrunched-up detail, it adds a poise and an aesthetic vibe that you will truly feel.

Head Scarves

Head scarves are a must statement to complement the cottage core look. Apart from that, when you are having a bad hair day, there is nothing better than a pretty scarf to sneak in your hair while letting the rest of the hair loose. If you want to go extremely cottage core, then you must choose a dusty palette and a silk/satin scarf. It will add all the grace you need without trying too much and will also keep your hair frizz-free.

Key Prints

Along with key colours, the look and feel of the trend cannot be achieved without highlighting some key prints starting with gingham, floral prints, and of course artsy botanical prints.

Hats And Scrunchies

Apart from being the simplest rescue on not so good hair days, hats and scrunchies add that oomph to your look. So, apart from bringing that romantic sense to the cottage core aesthetic, we highly suggest you keep a hat and a few scrunchies in your closet because they will be your best friends on some days, and you will be forever grateful!

