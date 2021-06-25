6 Funky accessories under 45 USD for girls who love Phoebe’s style from Friends
Still can’t get over Friends reunion and Phoebe’s boisterous laughter? Well, none of us are over it and we don’t think we can ever stop vibing to ‘Smelly Cat’. If you are a fan of Phoebe you sure will know her street style charms and offbeat collection of accessories that she rocks. Here are curated 6 funky accessories for you to shop which are quite similar to the unconventional stylish jewellery and fashion pieces Phoebe had.
Handmade multicoloured bracelet
This crystal-beaded stretch bracelet features bright vibrant colours and has ‘Squad’ written on it. This is a quirky gift for your girl squad and spruce up the gipsies spirit.
Crystal-embellished pin
This shiny pin can add a lively touch to any of your attire just like how Phoebe likes to keep things funky. It comes in a design of crystal basket filled with sparkling flowers.
Watch scarf band
A tartan printed scarf watch band can be a style statement to stand out from the crowd. This silky scarf in a quirky print is definitely a must buy to hop on stylish trends of the season.
Bandana
Phoebe made bandanas cool decades ago and it still is a versatile accessory that you can style up with.
Glitter face mask
Well, face masks weren’t a thing then but we are sure if Phoebe is a girl of today, she will be rocking an offbeat hued glittery face mask.
Crystal fringe earrings
These fringe earrings feature rows of silvertone chains illuminated with blue-green crystals to make bold and beautiful style statements. One can’t miss noticing these bright and long earrings.
