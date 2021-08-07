6 Handloom sarees you need in your wardrobe if you love the comfort & style of Indian ethnic elegance

National Handloom day is celebrated on 7th August to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India's socio-economic development. Handloom sarees are the spirit of the Indian textile industry. Each saree takes 2 to 3 days for completion and is weaved by skilled local specialists. Weaving takes place in many regions of India and each state takes pride in its particular motif, weaving technique, design and so on. Unlike machine-made garments, the handloom sector takes a sustainable pathway and is embraced by celebrities like Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza. The quality of the saree is such that once you start wearing handloom products, there is never going back. Here are 6 handloom sarees from Amazon for you to shop or gift your loved ones this Handloom special day.

Banarasi Silk Blend Jacquard Woven Saree

Banarasi sarees are the pride of Varanasi. It is known for its gold and silver brocade or Zari, fine silk and opulent embroidery. This maroon hued simple yet stylish silk saree is adorned with beautiful Zari work in the form of traditional motifs and is perfect for any festive occasion.

Kanjivaram Art Silk Saree

Kanjeevaram sarees are the Southern take on Benarasi sarees. The thick fabric is mixed with luxe golden embroidery and the pattern features images of scriptures and figurines found on the temples around the village. It's an excellent choice if you are opting for a classy and grand look.

Shantipur-Phulia Sarees

Shantipur handloom sarees are famous for their fine finish and uniform texture. Their bright colours, pretty replete small motifs and borders featuring zar- work can be worn every day and the fabric doesn’t lose its vibrant colours on washing.

Ghicha Saree

The silk yarn Ghicha is the undyed leftovers of pure Tussar silk threads that are dyed and are exceptional for weaving. The material offers ultimate comfort and is for ones who look minimalist design and natural texture.

Floral Print Linen Saree

If you are looking for something casual yet stylish to wear on a daily basis, then these handwoven linen sarees are the best. They are extremely comfy and lightweight and will make you fall in love with wearing sarees every day.

Hand Block Print Jaipuri Cotton Mulmul Saree

Mulmul sarees are considered as woven wind as they are sheer, delicate and lightweight. Historically, it was made only for Indian Royalty which gained popularity worldwide eventually. The soft snuggly fabric and its refreshing design is something every woman must have in her wardrobe.

Handloom sarees are loved not just for their artistic value and the place in the Indian culture it holds but also for the craftsmanship that's passed on from generation to generation in creating such masterpieces.

