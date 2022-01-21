6 PETA approved vegan leather bags at discounted rates that will elevate your everyday style

Leather bags are a class apart and there’s no debate about that. Carrying a leather bag will instantly uplift your look and help you make a statement. However, as an animal lover, using leather products is completely against the rule. Hence, invest in a vegan leather bag that will give you the same class and also not harm any animals. Here are 6 PETA approved leather bags that will make heads turn in your direction.

ZOUK Black Floral Printed Vegan Leather Office Bag

This office bag is the perfect choice for you to carry to office, meetings, and travel. This stylish bag leads to the latest trends in the market. It features a laptop section that can fit up to a 15.6 inch laptop. The branded office bag comes in an Indian ethnic fabric, made of ikat and jute khadi. This vegan leather office bag is responsibly made.

Price: Rs.3450

Deal: Rs.1999

INOVERA Vegan Leather Wallet

Made of high-quality vegan leather, this wallet is Very soft to touch and is made of a durable material. It is a long wallet which is simple, stylish and elegant. When card slots are full of cards, the wallet can be closed normally. The zipper has also been upgraded to be more smooth and there is no need to worry about stuck or separation issues. It features 2 photo holders, 14 card slots, 5 cash compartments and 1 zipper pocket. Enough room to carry your credit cards, ID card, bank card, business card, cash, coins, and in this wallet.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.469

ZOUK Printed Vegan Leather Handbag

This ladies handbag is the perfect choice for every modern and stylish woman. This branded handbag comes in multiple Indian ethnic fabrics, made of ikat and jute khadi. This vegan leather ladies handbag is responsibly made. Thus, you can now carry a cruelty-free product, in style. The handbag is spacious, durable and extremely long-lasting.

Price: Rs.3998

Deal: Rs.1899

DailyObjects Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag

This stylish crossbody bag is made of durable vegan leather with a HD print quality, available in more than 30 designs and patterns. The exceptional design of the bag makes it easy for you to carry your essentials and phone with ease. The unique craftsmanship and exceptional design brings fitness and quality to every piece. The zip closure makes it convenient, safe and exceptional while the soft cotton inner lining makes sure all the essentials are kept safe and scratch-free.

Price: Rs.2499

Deal: Rs.1095

ZOUK Vegan Leather Hobo Bag

This hobo bag consists of a main zipper to keep your wallet, mobile, and water bottle. It features a back chain for quick access to keep small accessories, cash and coins. It has a soft and comfortable shoulder strap. It is ideal for carrying all your travel essentials like a wallet, power bank, small bottle, phone, charger, small diary, pen, passport, and many more. Ladies can use it as their go-to travel sling, your office commute partner for quick access, or flaunt it with your evening wear. It has a water-resistant inner lining. The handmade bag is made of vegan leather and is totally cruelty free.

Price: Rs.3398

Deal: Rs.1599

INOVERA Anti-Theft Backpack

This backpack is crafted from durable soft synthetic leather and PU (Faux Leather) fabric. It is waterproof and has an anti-theft function to protect your electronics, books or clothes. It is equipped with various features that protect your belongings from criminals and is an ideal bag for daily use. It has features that help in safeguarding the bag. It comes with hidden compartments, lockable zippers, and slash-proof fabrics.

Price: Rs.1599

Deal: Rs.999

