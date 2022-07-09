6 Short kaftan dresses for women who like to keep it breezy and stylish

Every woman likes to dress up and make a statement. However, during the hot days of summer and spring, getting into a heavy outfit can be absolutely dreadful. Thankfully, we have the no-fuss solution to help you make it through the season's dog days with the least sweat and clothing sticking to skin as possible: the kaftan. A kaftan dress moves freely in the chicest way possible. It has a billowy and flowy silhouette and is made with the most comfortable and breeziest materials. Kaftan dresses usually are full-length but shorter kaftan dresses are also quite in style. Here, we have a list of the most stylish short kaftan dresses for women.

6 Short kaftan dresses that are stylish and breezy:

This African kaftan comes with a stylish V-neck for a flirty peek of skin, asymmetrical short sleeves, and a touch of glitter to make the beautiful dashiki print and colors really pop, this long kaftan dress ensures you stand out wherever you are. It is designed with a long waist tie to create a beautiful silhouette and give you the freedom to customize the fit to suit your unique shape. Whether you’re petite, plus size, or anywhere in between, you’ll find a beautifully-fitting caftan maxi dress from our size range.

Price: $11.99

Heading out to an exciting beach party this summer? Then, slip into this gorgeous short kaftan dress for a chic getup that will make you an instant head-turner. This dress is made from lightweight polyester microfiber fabric that is cool and soft against your skin. A truly unique dress, this V-neck kaftan comes with a lovely design that you'll fall in love with. It has a cinch drawstring at the waist, great choice of color to appeal to any taste, and eye-catching medallion print decorated with glitter to make it really stand out.

Price: $19.99

This artistically handcrafted kaftan for women makes a statement wherever you go. Big bold beautiful tropical flowers painted on the front gives you the feel of being whisked away to an island. It provides a semi-sheer beach cover up for your swimsuit, this lightweight kaftan dress with sleeves has loose draping qualities that give you the most comfort. Featuring exquisite dying colors and inspiring flower designs on both the front and back, this woman's poncho is the perfect mix of tropical graphics and traditional hand painting. You can wear this as a long top with leggings, casual summer dress, lounge wear, or pair with a nice pair of jeans and wedges for a modern look.

Price: $42.95

This is the kind of versatile piece you can throw on after work, to run errands, or when entertaining guests. The quality is awesome, and the deets are everything. You'll be over the moon happy with this purchase, which is bound to become the dress you reach for the most on vacay.

Price: $26.50

This pleasant beach wear drapes effortlessly, with a distressed simple casual style, easy to put on or take off, accentuating your style by pairing with your favorite belt, sandals to this kimono style dress. It can be worn as a night dress, short cocktail party dress, lounger or casual swimsuit cover-up, luxurious house coat and fluffy oversize beach dress.

Price: $25.99

This dress is perfect for summer getaways. This beach kaftan cover up is a versatile choice for the summer with UPF 30+ protection, this flowy swim cover up protects your skin from the sun while keeping you cool. Not only a bathing suit cover up, this short kaftan is so light and breezy you'll want to wear it around the house too. Feel sexy and comfortable relaxing in this throw over shirt dress.

Price: $29.99

Whatever the appeal, give these short kaftan dresses a chance by shopping for the best ones mentioned above. Prepare to be drawn to the many prints, patterns, and color palettes. One thing's for sure: The next time you're in a humid subway station, you'll be staying cool in a caftan like the queen you are!

