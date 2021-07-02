6 Stunning belts to elevate your style statement and look fun & fab

Belts are the key accessory to add oomph to any outfit. Here are 6 types of belts every girl should own in her wardrobe. Check it out!

To hold your pants to your waist and to accentuate your curves, belts are the accessories one must have to complete any look. Over a dress, jacket, saree to oversized tees, all you need is just a belt to style the look perfectly. Belts come in different shapes, sizes and designs giving us an array of options to pick, choose and style. While wide broad belts are perfect for slender and tall body types, thin belts suit well for petite figures. Deepening on your outfit, you can use belts to bring out the wow factor in any look. Check out these 6 trendy belt types to get an idea for your next hit look.

Leather Belt

This classic black wide leather buckle belt is a versatile piece you can team up with your monochrome outfits to spice it up a bit. It cinches your waist and dark hue gels well with all colours of your outfit.

Tassel Wrap Belt

With a playful spirit and a slight cowboy inspiration, the wrap style belt featuring tassels is a perfect vacation wardrobe piece. Team it with printed outfits or pristine white dress and accessories up with a hat and sandals in a similar hue to call it perfect.

Double Circle Belt

These are the statement-making pieces where the double circle chain link stands out and creates a visual elegance. The golden circles in the black belt body are enough to win all eyes and make a fashionable appearance.

Braided Belt

Braided belts are a chic style that goes well with all outfits. Be it with your jeans, fun skirt or even monochromatic dresses. They simply are there as additional style support without fussing with your outfit’s beauty.

Chain Belts

If you love punk or gothic vibe, then chain belts are for you. Though it’s not as commonly seen today, styling up your black bodycon with golden chain belts is an evergreen style that makes one fall in love instantly.

Colourful Printed Belt

Funky belts with quirky statements and tattoos are perfect to look fab among your high-school and college buddies. The multi-coloured print spikes up the youth spirit and is in itself a glam style.

Which of the 6 belts from above do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

