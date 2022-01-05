6 Stylish bucket hats to spruce up your fashion

Though first adopted as a high fashion item in the 1960s, bucket hats have become a cool fashion accessory that anyone can wear anywhere! The popular headgear is also known as a session hat and is quite commonly spotted in runways. Originally made from wool felt or tweed cloth, these hats were traditionally worn by Irish farmers and fishermen as protection from the rain. A bucket hat can elevate your look to the next level and also help your score even if you are in your boring casuals. Check out these 6 stylish bucket hats to mix and match with your outfits and play up your style game.

Denim Bucket Hat

Denim fabric itself owns a luxe vibe that will make you look rich! You can team it up with almost every look be it classic white tee and jeans, a mini skirt and crop top or a frilled frock, a denim bucket hat can amp up the fun spirit of all styles.

Bandana Print Bucket Hat

Bandana print or kerchief print is a trending pattern that can be seen on dresses, men’s shirts and even on pants. You can pair this hat with your print on print looks and will look wholesome good to ace monochromatic dressing.

Floral Print Bucket Hat

Floral prints always elude a fun and happy vibe. To a beach vacay or for a date night, team up the reversible, lightweight hat to give yourself the ‘Emily in Paris’ style. Also,a floral print bucket hat is something that’s always in style.

Quirky Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are great for kids as well as adults to protect your skin and hair from sun damage apart from sprucing up your style. This simple and cool frog design bucket hat with 3D pop-out eyes it's a fun and snazzy piece to own.

Fuzzy Animal Print Bucket Hat

This fuzzy cheetah print bucket hat is an incredible fashion accessory that looks super luxe and classy. You can team it with your all black or all white look and make a statement. It's also perfect for this chilly season to stay warm.

Cotton Bucket Hats

These cotton bucket hats are lightweight and foldable, easy to pack and roll into your bag and pocket. These simple ones can be used on a day to day basis with your casual wear to add oomph to your look.

