6 Things to gift your mom from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale

It’s the season of celebration. With Diwali tomorrow and several other small and big festivities on the way, the last two months of the year is always the time of togetherness and enjoyment. Gifting culture is in the roots of all Indian festivities and gifting mom is always a pleasant feeling. Surprise your favourite human on earth with these products that’ll be of immense use to her this season and will cheer up her day. Here are handpicked 6 options to gift your mother.

Stylish Jhumkas

Statement earrings are every woman’s love. This festive season, gift your mom a traditional and classy style jhumkas that she can team up with her gorgeous ethnic ensembles. This stone studded pearl drop jhumkas are something your mom will love to have no matter how stuffed her earring organiser is!

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 599

Kanchipuram Silk Saree

One can never have enough of regal silk sarees. This maroon coloured Kanchipuram saree is a winning choice to win your mom’s heart and it will absolutely look gorgeous on her. With intricate golden details, it oozes elegance and grace and is a vision to behold.

Price: Rs 6669

Deal: Rs 1830

Skincare Gift Set

Festive seasons are all vibrant and fancy but are hard especially on women in the house who have to get things done be it buying new products, kitchen works or decoration. Say thank you for all the effort she put in to make your day the best with this self-pampering skincare set.

Price: Rs 700

Haircare Regime Kit

This kit includes Bhringraj oil, green apple shampoo and conditioner, replenishing serum and therapeutic oil that’ll help nourish your hair and boost new hair follicles. It strengthens hair strands to encourage fresh growth and help diminish greying.

Price: Rs 529

Deal: Rs 416

Footcare Set

To help your mom deal with parched heel and foot pain, this footcare set will be of immense use and something that she never knew she wanted. It provides perfect solutions for all foot problems and keeps the feet clear, soft and smooth.

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 324

Leather Handbag

The stylish handbag by Fristo is made with high-quality PU leather and inner material from silk which makes the bag long-lasting. It is designed very attractively which never goes out of style.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 489

