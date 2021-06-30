6 Things to own if you vibe with Elena Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries

The only way to find your Daman Salvatore is by bringing out the Elena Gilbert in you. Here are 6 fashion pieces to own to vibe Elena’s cosy country girl style.

The Mystic Falls has witnessed so many unnatural things from vampires to hybrids but something that kept that ground on the earth without blasting was the pretty people who live there. One for sure is the innocent cute girl Elena who later turned into a jarring Vampire and changed her boyfriend from Stefan to Daman but her style pretty much remained as a sophisticated mystery girl with a calm and cosy nature. Here are 6 things you should own to eppy her style.

Ankle boots

With danger signs everywhere and putting her life on threat every minute, sandals or heels wouldn’t help you to race at vampire speed. Her usual go-to picks were sneakers, converse shoes, or ankle boots and you can spot her donning ankle boots a lot more than anything else.

Boot cut jeans

We are sure Elena’s wardrobe is filled with bootcut jeans in all shades of blue and black. We think those were the only piece of comfort that she had around in her life.

Long sleeve cotton tees

She paired her boot-cut jeans with long sleeve casual tops and we think it was a better match than Stefan and Elena. She preferred tops with a deep V neck or plunging U neckline and those that fitted her slender figure perfectly.

Black jacket

Her layering game got stronger from the second season till then we could see her flaunting a black jacket every time she goes out of home disobeys someone who is trying to save her life-risking their own.

Crossbody Sling bag

We really don’t know how she managed to complete her college years and get a seat in a medical university amidst all the chaos around her but we did bookmark the crossbody sling back she carried to her school in the initial few episodes.

A simple pendant

Eleana neither had the time nor interest to accessorize up with heavy pieces of jewellery and matching fashion pieces. She always kept it minimal and aesthetic with simple yet elegant necklaces.

Also do let us know in the comments what you think of Elena's style.

