6 Trendy products for girls who are obsessed with accessories and want to amp up their style game

Fashion is not always about the luxe material of your outfit and designer clothes that you don. It’s majorly on how you style the look in such a way it wins all eyes. Here is where the accessory department comes to play. While contrasting accessories give a street style chic vibe, it’s the monochromatic and complementing shades that give your look an expensive feel. For instance, matching your marron bag with maroon boots will give a luxe touch. Here are 6 amazing accessories that you must have to style up your everyday look with a fun and fab twist.

Knuckle Stacking Rings

A trend that’s on the rise especially among the millennials is mid-rings or stacked rings. Our fingers do a lot of talking and beautifying them with pretty manicures and stunning rings will attract all eyes and also builds up one’s fashion confidence.

Pastel Handbag

Pastel hues have an expensive vibe around them. This minimalist handbag is a classy pick to slay any outfit. This simple, casual and fashionable tote bag can also be an excellent gifting item.

Sunglasses

Stylish sunglasses are a statement-making piece that you should always have. Formal looks, casual looks or party-ready numbers, all you need is just the right funky sunnies to instantly elevate your style.

Bohemian Earrings

While hoop earrings become the go-to ear accessory, spice it up with some Bohemian styled handmade earrings that stand out from your usual styles. They are lightweight and stunning and is very easy to match with all hues of your outfit.

Leather belts

Thin leather belts are a versatile fashion accessory that goes well with all styles. You can wear them to hold your pants in place, cinch your waist and give shape to your oversized tops or even with shirt dresses and maxis to give it a feminine chic style statement.

Faux Fur Purse

This plush mini faux fur bag features a chain strap and a pretty gold enamel mouth. It’s quite spacious enough to store your cell phone, makeup compact and wallet. You’ll surely love it if you like fluffy, funky and classy bags.

Accessories are the key to perfect styling. Shop for you or gift them to your girls. The better your styling game is the edgier your style looks!

