6 Types of bras every woman must have in her wardrobe under Rs 400

Just the thought of going hunting for a well-fitting bra is dreadful. But a bra is a helpful tool since it supports the important part of your body sitting right above the heart after all. But sometimes they can be absolutely annoying when they don’t match with an outfit. Here are all the types of bras that are a solution to all your problems.

Non-Padded Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Woman’s Spandex Non-Padded Non-Wired Push-Up Bra

No matter how sultry and charming a padded bra can look, every woman must own at least one non-padded bra in her closet. A non-padded bra will accentuate your natural shape while also giving you the support you need. While wearing a bra at home might be dreadful, not wearing a bra is not always good for the shape of your breasts. Hence, a non-padded bra is ideal for everyday wear and household wear since it is comfortable. This cotton bra is seamless, non-wired and will provide full coverage.

Price: Rs.149-292

Buy Now

Light-Padded Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Floral Printed Lightly Padded T-shirt Bra

If a non-padded bra does not work for you and a padded bra feels too uncomfortable, then you must opt for a light padded bra. It will shape, contour and conceal, all at the same time. It provides a curvaceous and well-endowed look while also maintaining a certain subtlety. This light padded bra is seamless and will not ruin or interfere with the beauty of your top or T-shirt, the bra will give you a smoother finish and looks great in fitting clothes.

Price: Rs.396

Buy Now

T-shirt Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Women Spandex Non-Wired T-shirt Bra

Certain bras can really ruin your outfit especially when you are wearing a T-shirt or tight fitted clothes. Hence, every woman must own a good-quality T-shirt bra. This bra is a fail-proof choice for wearing underneath tightly fitted clothing or T-shirts, thanks to its smooth and seamless design. Its versatility and comfort makes it a wardrobe must-have, no matter your shape or size.

Price: Rs.301

Buy Now

Padded Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Printed Padded Bra

On days when you want to flatter your figure, opt for a padded bra. A padded bra can actually help your breast tissues appear firmer and fuller. Padded bras are a woman’s wardrobe essential. It also makes a great choice for small-breasted women. This bra will help boost your confidence and also provide incredibly good support to your breasts and make them stay in place. It will give them shape and pump up their volume.

Price: Rs.378

Buy Now

Transparent Strap Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Backless Bra with Transparent Straps

Now stop pulling down your bra straps when you wear off-shoulder or strapless dresses and tops. Owning a transparent bra is a total game changer! These bras can literally do wonders and save you from all those awkward moments. This bra is backless and features transparent straps and are especially made for when you want to wear dresses or tops that have a deep back style or that come in noodle straps or are sleeveless.

Price: Rs.288

Buy Now

Sports Bra

Groversons Paris Beauty Sports Bra

Usually, a sports bra is considered ideal for a sweaty workout and sports sessions. But, it has also become a fashion-favourite these days. Sports bras are sturdier, comfortable, well-supported and moisture-absorbing. This sports bra is engineered to provide support to the breasts while indulging in any physical activity. Off-late it is also viewed as a style quotient and can be worn with a low neckline, crop or tank top. They are a staple fashion piece of the millennial wardrobe.

Price: Rs.285-293

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion