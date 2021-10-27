6 Types of traditional jewellery that will amp up your Diwali outfits this year

Diwali is less than a week away and we cannot contain our excitement anymore. The festival of lights is all about dressing up in your best outfit and putting on your best jewellery. Your choice in jewellery can literally make your break your outfit. Here we have a few jewellery pieces that will amp up even the simplest outfit and set you apart.

Gold Jhumkas

Rubans Gold-Plated Dome Shaped Jhumkas

Gold jhumkas are one of the classic types of earrings which have been in existence since centuries. Indian women’s jewellery collection is incomplete without a pair of gold jhumkas. They are a timeless ornament that will never go out of fashion and can be teamed with literally any traditional outfit - a saree, lehenga or salwar suit.

Price: Rs.2500

Choker Set

Rubans Gold-Toned & Pink Handcrafted Jewellery Set

Chokers have made their way into the traditional game and have the potential of giving a striking definition to any outfit. This gorgeous piece of accessory also gives a well-sculpted look to the neck. You can team this set with a saree or a lehenga and add a contrasting touch to any attire.

Price: Rs.3190

Oxidised Jewellery

Rubans Silver-Toned Metal Temple Necklace

The craze of oxidised jewellery is only enhancing and not getting down at all. They are not only a funky replacement of any other accessory but they also don’t create a dent in the pocket. The other most significant reason behind becoming a trend is that they look exquisite with all sorts of attires. Be it ethnic or a western attire, this jewellery goes equally well with all of them.

Price: Rs.828

Long Necklace

Rubans Gold-Plated Temple Necklace with Earrings

A long necklace is elegant, serene, and beautiful. The length is what gives them a royal feel. They have been a popular style with traditional wear for a long time, and are typically layered with another necklace. If your blouse or yoke is plain, it makes sense to team it with this set. It becomes your statement piece in that case as it stands out against the plain backdrop.

Price: Rs.2550

Bib Necklace

Rubans Silver-Toned Metal Temple Necklace

A bib necklace is basically shaped similar to a baby’s bib. It’s typically large in size. Brides who want to make a statement with their jewellery choose this necklace style. Bib necklaces with crescent hangings are one of the in-demand designs!

Price: Rs.764

Pearl Maangtikka

Rubans Gold-Plated Pearl Maangtikka

Pearls are some of the most coveted gems in the world. They are considered as a small reflection of the moon because of its innate luster and its underwater mystique. Wearing a subtle pearl maangtikka can enhance the look of any attire and add a dash of elegance to your face.

Price: Rs.672

