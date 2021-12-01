6 Wedding attires for men that will set you apart in a crowd

The wedding season is here and we just cannot keep calm! We are always talking about bridesmaids but we never really pay attention to the handsome groomsmen. Here are a few traditional attires for men that will give you a stylish makeover and make the day fashionably special. With sophisticated embroidery work to expert craftsmanship and design.

Manyavar Beige Woven Design Kurta with Churidar

Go down the simple and sober route with this light green and cream combination kurta jacket set. This outfit features a woven design, a mandarin collar, long sleeves, straight hem, side slits, and one pocket. The green and golden woven Nehru jacket further elevates the outfit. Don this exquisite set and let your outfit do the talking.

Price: Rs.7999

Manyavar Peach-Coloured Solid Kurta with Churidar

The muted pink kurta set with self-design motifs is a season favourite, striking the perfect balance between classy and fashionable. Wear this outfit and project your best Indian look. The straight knee length kurta, has a mandarin collar, long sleeves, straight hem, side slits and two pockets, and the floral printed nehru jacket has one welt pocket.

Price: Rs.7999

Manyavar Navy Blue Embroidered Regular Thread Work Kurta with Pyjamas

Casual looks can also be stylish if you have the right inspiration. Try the spritely blue kurta set to get the vibe right. It features a straight fit navy blue embroidered kurta that comes with a white loose fit churidar. This outfit makes a great choice for a sangeet or a mehendi ceremony.

Price: Rs.2999

Manyavar Yellow Self-Checked Straight Kurta

Being casual and standing out in a crowd at the same time, is a feat to accomplish. Try this kurta and you will. Asymmetry is art and it has been well justified through the side open design of the kurta. Placement of buttons are also asymmetric and it adds to a well deserved casualness. A mandarin collar with a black lining provides an ornamental touch. The knee length hem line has been specially crafted with split angular cuts in opposite directions.

Price: Rs.2999

Manyavar Peach & Cream Woven Jacquard Kurta with Churidar & Nehru Jacket

The Blushing Peach and Cream Kurta Jacket Set is a must-have this festive season. Be it a wedding occasion or a party, this ethnic look is bound to impress. It features a straight knee length kurta, with a mandarin collar, long sleeves, straight hem, side slits, two pockets, and a button closure. The Nehru jacket has beaded detailing with a mandarin collar.

Price: Rs.8999

Manyavar Cream & Pink Kurta with Churidar & Nehru Jacket

Pink depicts softness and romanticism. This combination draws inspiration from floral designs. Material, colour and work - To add to softness is the blended silk fabric and floral art on the jacket. Perfectly chosen golden buttons provide a royal touch and a Mandarin collar adds to a sense of class suitable for any occasion. An asymmetric slit on the left helps adjust the below knee length kurta for different postures. The combination of a pink kurta, a cream lower and a floral designed, machine embroidered white jacket very subtly blends royalty with trendiness.

Price: Rs.6999

