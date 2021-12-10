6 Winter staples every suave man should have in his wardrobe

Whether you’re ready for winter or not, it’s officially sweater weather. That means having a strong rotation of winter essentials is key because you’ll lean onto them throughout the season. Since the caliber of winter is different in different cities, here we have a few staples that can be worn in any city since they are super versatile.

Sweatshirt

DAMENSCH Full Crew Solid T-shirt

This warm garment can create a sporty look as well as give an elegant look. This sweatshirt can be worn alone or can be accompanied with a T-shirt or a shirt beneath. Besides sweat absorption and comfortability, sweatshirts are a better choice to fight the winter. You can team these babies with any jacket and bottoms you want.

Holiday Pajamas

DAMENSCH Stretch Pajama Pants

Winter also means holiday season! This is also the time you spend with your family and loved ones. A cute and comfy pair of holiday pajamas will not only keep you warm and cozy at home, but will also add some Christmas spirit and holiday cheer. You can team these pajamas with a warm sweater and socks, and snuggle up with your loved ones with a hot cup of cocoa.

Full-Sleeved Tee

DAMENSCH Regular Fit Step-Out Full T-shirt

A full sleeve T-shirt that is not too thick also makes an essential winter clothing for men especially if you are a hot blooded person. On super chilly days you can wear this T-shirt over a thermal or wear it underneath a leather jacket or puffer jacket. For the perfect winter date night look you can team this T-shirt underneath a denim jacket and wear it with jeans.

Hoodie

DAMENSCH Regular Fit Pullover Hoodie

Hoodies are comfortable, soft, and provide warmth along with cosiness. The hood will keep your head and ears warm while the kangaroo pockets at the front of the hoodie will keep your hands warm. You can wear a hoodie as it is or over a T-shirt and team the combo with your favourite pair of jeans.

Zipper

DAMENSCH Regular Fit Zipped Hoodie

A zipped hoodie is something that you can absolutely not go through winters without. It is comfortable, warm and super versatile. If you live in a city where it is warm during the day and gets chilly at night, you can simply carry your zipper around with you and put it on as soon as the temperature drops. It also adds an element of flamboyance and suaveness to any outfit.

Joggers

DAMENSCH Slim Fit Joggers

Joggers are the perfect casual bottom wear especially for men who are constantly on the move. You can team joggers with literally anything be it a sweater, sweatshirt or even a shirt. These joggers have a ribbed back-bottom hem that provides better shape and movement for men who are always on the move, even when doing nothing. The pin tucks on front keep the fabric from falling loosely over your knees.

