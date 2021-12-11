7 Adorable outfits you can dress your girls in for Christmas

Christmas is all about spending quality time with your family and loved ones. But it is also about putting on your best attire and spreading some holiday cheer. If you are a mother of a baby girl or an aunt of a little niece, then you can relate when I say that dressing them up is just so much fun! Here are a few adorable outfits that you can dress your little girl in this Christmas.

Santa Red

Hopscotch Girl’s Dress

Christmas and the colour red kind of go hand in hand. This adorable red party dress will make your little one feel like the princess she is while also adding the right amount of Christmas vibes to her look. It is available for girls aged 3 months to 2 years. Team this outfit with white stockings and shoes for the perfect Santa look.

Price: Rs.1399

Unicorn Lover

Hopscotch Girl’s Printed Party Dress

If your little girl is absolutely obsessed with unicorns, she is going to adore this dress! Available for girls aged 2 to 10 years, this dress offers the gentle touch of fabric, as the material used for crafting this dress is polycotton that provides comfort to the child. The eye-catching colour will grab everyone’s attention towards your princess. It featured a full-sleeves blush pink bodice with a unicorn printed on it and a pastel multi-coloured tulle skirt.

Price: Rs.754

LED Sneakers

Hopscotch Girl’s Bow Applique LED Sneakers

These super stylish and cute white unicorn sneakers bearing a bow applique can literally be teamed with any outfit. Available in a variety of sizes, these sneakers will uplift your little girl’s outfit be it a dress, shorts, skirts or jeans. The attention-grabbing and joyful LED lighting on the sole will make it your girl’s favourite pair!

Price: Rs.941

Puffer Jacket

Hopscotch Girl’s Printed Jacket

If you live in a city with extreme winters, it is essential to layer up your little one in order to protect and keep her warm. This super ambrosial puffer jacket, made from polyester will not only keep your baby warm, but also make sure that she looks and feels her best. The versatile colour of the jacket makes it super easy to team with any type and colour of bottoms you want.

Price: Rs.958

White & Red

Hopscotch Girl’s Polka Dots Casual Dress

This white and red dress exudes all the Christmas vibes that you require. It features a white full sleeve T-shirt covered in black polka dots that will keep your little girl warm. The T-shirt has to be worn underneath a bright red casual dress that features straps and a huge bow on the front. Available for girls aged 6 months to 3 years, you can accessorise this outfit with a matching headband to add onto the cuteness factor.

Price: Rs.889

Cute Sweatshirt

Hopscotch Boys & Girls Printed Sweatshirt

A warm and cosy sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple for Christmas. On days when you simply cannot pick an outfit for your little one, put her in an appealing and cosy sweatshirt. This white sweatshirt for toddlers features a cute panda print and is super warm and snuggly. You can team with your baby girl’s favourite jeans or leggings and add some cute boots for the perfect winter look.

Price: Rs.719

Holiday Pajama Set

Hopscotch Boys & Girls Pajama Set

The holiday season is all about snuggling in a blanket with your loved ones on a cold night and maybe enjoying a movie together. Hence, a cosy pajama set is an absolute essential for your little one. Available for 3 years to 11 years, this pajama set features a full sleeve printed yellow top and black and white striped bottoms. Put your little one in this pajama set along with some knitted socks and get ready for some endless snuggles!

Price: Rs.613

