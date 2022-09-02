While buying shoes, style and class are not the only things to consider, comfort is also a very important factor. Whenever we wear a new pair of shoes, it just winds up causing a nagging foot pain and it hurts until we wear it out. You already know how important it is to feel comfortable in the shoes that you wear every day, the only thing you might find difficult is to choose the right shoes. Keeping the same in mind, we've curated a list of some of the best shoes from Reebok and Adidas that are currently available at reasonable prices on the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Amazing Footwear From Adidas And Reebok in Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Reebok Men's Future Stride Run Shoe

These comfortable running shoes from Reebok have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole that gives them a good grip. The lace-up closure makes the design of these shoes flexible and adjustable to your feet’s shape and size. The outer body is made of mesh that does not trap dirt for a long time and can be cleaned easily. If you are someone who is into sports or likes running regularly this shoe is the right match for your feet as the insole of this shoe has a cushioning material.

Price: Rs 2799

Deal: Rs 1539

2. Adidas Women's Adistound W Shoes

This is a classic women’s sneakers with an anti-skid rubber sole that helps it to glide through any terrain. The outer body of this shoe is made of synthetic and mesh material that is easy to clean. The extremely lightweight 3D bottom gives you the feel of walking on clouds and evens your balance no matter how irregular the terrain is. This shoe also has a lace-up closure which is easy to wear and remove.

Price: Rs 2699

Deal: Rs 1889

3. Reebok Men’s Navigation Point Shoes

This is a high-end and fashionable sports shoe that has a regular ankle height and medium arch to protect your feet completely from any terrain and external factor. The ethylene vinyl acetate sole gives this shoe a strong grip on any surface. This shoe also has glow-in-the-dark stripes that make it easily traceable. Also the synthetic upper material does not trap the dirt for long and makes it durable.

Price: Rs 3799

Deal: Rs 2089

4. Adidas Women's Effortso W Running Shoes

These gorgeous women’s running shoes will make your morning run session even more athletic and stylish. This running shoe is made of synthetic material and textile that is good for going outdoors as it does not trap much dirt and is easily washable. It also has a cloudfoam cushioned and comfortable insole in which you can walk for a long time. The mesh on the outer body of these shoes makes them breathable and durable.

Price: Rs 3299

Deal: Rs 2309

5. Adidas Men’s Ownthegame 2.0 Shoes

A classic rubber sole can never fail you and that is exactly why Adidas sports shoes never disappoint. This range of shoes is made with the aim of ending plastic waste. 20% of the outer material of these shoes are made of 50% recycled material. This piece of shoe has a regular fit, a lace-up closure, a dual-mesh upper body and a textile lining. The molded TPU heel of this shoe gives you a comfortable elevation. The lightweight and cushioned insole gives you the feeling that you are walking on a comfortable mat.

Price: Rs 6599

Deal: Rs 3299

6. Reebok Men's Velocity Runner Lp Running Shoe

The fact that this shoe is categorized as a running shoe says a lot about the comfort and efficiency it offers. The insole shoe of this shoe has medium cushioning and water resistant outer mesh material. The upper mesh area offers breathability and keeps your feet cool with every step. It also has an ankle-length fit and lace-up closure which is the best way to close your shoes so that even when you are hiking or trekking, it does not slip out of your foot.

Price: Rs 2799

Deal: Rs 1299

7. Adidas Women's Breaknet Tennis Shoe

Ethylene vinyl acetate is a very common material for a sole and that is because it is anti-skid and water resistant. This model is made from 100% recycled polyester material which uses plastic harvested from the oceans to preserve the planet's natural resources. The curated design will give you a lot of space to move around on a tennis court or any sports track. The outer material is synthetic and the suede lining is made of rubber to prevent you from twisting your ankle.

Price: Rs 5599

Deal: Rs 3639

These 7 efficient and comfortable shoes are your partners when you are going for a run or a hike or simply going on about your day. Grab these exciting deals on comfortable Reebok and Adidas shoes, from the Amazon Deal of the Day before they go out of stock.

