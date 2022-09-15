7 Amazing Handbags for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

Want to get a new handbag without spending a bomb? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Check out these functional handbags for women from Amazon Deal of the Day.

by Poulami Mukherjee   |  Updated on Sep 15, 2022 08:48 PM IST  |  8K
7 Amazing Handbags for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day
7 Amazing Handbags for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

Handbags are one of the most essential items in your wardrobe because they’re not just stylish but extremely functional as well. There’s a handbag for every mood and occasion, and the handbag that you carry says a lot about your personal style. There will always be a solution to emergencies in a handbag and thus it needs to be of great quality and style. However, that doesn’t mean you need to burn a hole in your pocket. Check out these amazing pocket-friendly handbags from Amazon Deal of the Day that we’ve curated for you.

7 Amazing Handbags for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

  1. Zouk Women's Handcrafted Red Kalamkari Handbag

This gorgeous kalamkari printed handbag from Zouk has a single main compartment. It also has a pocket for your phone, a double handle and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap. It is made of fine fabric with traditional Indian print. The leather used in the handle and shoulder strap is 100% PETA-approved vegan leather. All the kalamkari designs on the bag are hand printed.

Zouk Women's Handcrafted Red Kalamkari Handbag

Price: Rs 4863

Deal: Rs 1993

Buy Now

 

2. Hidesign Women's Tote Bag

Made of vegetable tanned leather, Hidesign handbags symbolize class and elegance and make a style statement. The fittings of this handbag are individually sand cast in fine river sand, and hand polished. This bag is structured with 1 main compartment, 1 zip pocket inside and 1 slip pocket. Do not expose this bag to extreme heat and always clean it with natural oils and dry cloth.

Hidesign Women's Tote Bag

Price: Rs 6595

Deal: Rs 4925

Buy Now

 

3. Lavie Women's Pamukkale Satchel Bag

This handbag is a perfect blend of utility and style and is also extremely lightweight and durable. It is made of premium man-made leather and crafted with a diagonal stitch pattern. It has a top zip closure to fit in all your belongings, 2 main compartments, 2 slip pockets and 1 zip pocket in each compartment. It also has a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap and fits all your essentials like phone, keys, wallet, hairbrush, sunglass case, etc.

Lavie Women's Pamukkale Satchel Bag

Price: 3999

Deal: Rs 1447

Buy Now

 

4. Caprese Women's Satchel handbag

This satchel bag comes in a very fresh and subtle beige color along with a contrasting metal logo at the front. Its elegant design and subtle color makes it suitable for every occasion be it casual, formal, or ethnic. It features multiple compartments and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap for using it as a sling bag. It is made of premium quality faux leather material that has a smooth texture and is also very durable.

Caprese Women's Satchel handbag

Price: Rs 4299

Deal: Rs 1829

Buy Now

 

5. Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag

Lino Perros as a brand is extremely famous for its superior range of designer handbags for women. This bag also defines fashion with style, quality and relevance and can stand out from the crowd. Made of premium faux leather, this handbag has a fine, smooth texture and is easy to carry.

Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag

Price: Rs 3995
Deal: Rs 1358

Buy Now

 

6. Zofey Faux Leather Women Handbags

A hobo handbag is your friend when it comes to daily use and carrying your essentials. This bag comes with a long, removable, and adjustable shoulder strap along with a short handle. It is made of premium quality vegan leather, and a polyester inner lining. The bag has gone through shock and wear resistant tests for better quality assurance.

Zofey Faux Leather Women Handbags

Price: Rs 3299

Deal: Rs 1235

Buy Now

 

7. Nelle Harper Women's Handbag

This is a 100% made-in-India bag crafted with classic diamond-quilted pattern and what sets it apart is its vintage, gold hardware. It has 3 compartments all with a magnetic closure, multiple zipper pockets and a detachable and adjustable leather strap. It is an everyday essential bag that can expand according to the quantity of materials.

Nelle Harper Women's Handbag

Price: Rs 2699

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

Amp up your style game with a brand new handbag, this festive season. Grab the exciting deals on some head turning handbags from Amazon Deal of the Day.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

7 Stylish Women’s Shoes to Upgrade Your Closet from Amazon Deal of the Day

Malaika Arora's Chanel fanny quilted pack is making chic rounds in more ways than one

Advertisement
Credits: Amazon, Pexel

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!