Handbags are one of the most essential items in your wardrobe because they’re not just stylish but extremely functional as well. There’s a handbag for every mood and occasion, and the handbag that you carry says a lot about your personal style. There will always be a solution to emergencies in a handbag and thus it needs to be of great quality and style. However, that doesn’t mean you need to burn a hole in your pocket. Check out these amazing pocket-friendly handbags from Amazon Deal of the Day that we’ve curated for you. 7 Amazing Handbags for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

Zouk Women's Handcrafted Red Kalamkari Handbag This gorgeous kalamkari printed handbag from Zouk has a single main compartment. It also has a pocket for your phone, a double handle and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap. It is made of fine fabric with traditional Indian print. The leather used in the handle and shoulder strap is 100% PETA-approved vegan leather. All the kalamkari designs on the bag are hand printed.

Price: Rs 4863 Deal: Rs 1993 Buy Now 2. Hidesign Women's Tote Bag Made of vegetable tanned leather, Hidesign handbags symbolize class and elegance and make a style statement. The fittings of this handbag are individually sand cast in fine river sand, and hand polished. This bag is structured with 1 main compartment, 1 zip pocket inside and 1 slip pocket. Do not expose this bag to extreme heat and always clean it with natural oils and dry cloth.

Price: Rs 6595 Deal: Rs 4925 Buy Now 3. Lavie Women's Pamukkale Satchel Bag This handbag is a perfect blend of utility and style and is also extremely lightweight and durable. It is made of premium man-made leather and crafted with a diagonal stitch pattern. It has a top zip closure to fit in all your belongings, 2 main compartments, 2 slip pockets and 1 zip pocket in each compartment. It also has a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap and fits all your essentials like phone, keys, wallet, hairbrush, sunglass case, etc.

Price: 3999 Deal: Rs 1447 Buy Now 4. Caprese Women's Satchel handbag This satchel bag comes in a very fresh and subtle beige color along with a contrasting metal logo at the front. Its elegant design and subtle color makes it suitable for every occasion be it casual, formal, or ethnic. It features multiple compartments and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap for using it as a sling bag. It is made of premium quality faux leather material that has a smooth texture and is also very durable.

Price: Rs 4299 Deal: Rs 1829 Buy Now 5. Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag Lino Perros as a brand is extremely famous for its superior range of designer handbags for women. This bag also defines fashion with style, quality and relevance and can stand out from the crowd. Made of premium faux leather, this handbag has a fine, smooth texture and is easy to carry.

Price: Rs 3995

Deal: Rs 1358 Buy Now 6. Zofey Faux Leather Women Handbags A hobo handbag is your friend when it comes to daily use and carrying your essentials. This bag comes with a long, removable, and adjustable shoulder strap along with a short handle. It is made of premium quality vegan leather, and a polyester inner lining. The bag has gone through shock and wear resistant tests for better quality assurance.