7 Amazing Handbags You Can Buy From Amazon Deal of the Day

Jewelleries and trinkets can make anyone feel classy and stylish but how about you try something more practical like a fashionable handbag? Out of all the accessories, a handbag encapsulates all your essentials and takes your look to another level. Here is a list of handbags available at reasonable prices that you can grab today from the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Amazing Handbags To Buy From Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Nelle Harper Women's Handbag

Apart from the super stylish design, this handbag is well crafted and highly functional for your daily use. It comes with a sling and attractive gold hardware that gives this bag a vintage look. The compartments contain an inner magnetic closure, which is easy to open and close. It also contains zip pockets that increase this bag’s utility and make it efficient. The bag is made of faux leather material that is water-resistant. It needs to be cleaned with a dry cloth for increasing its durability.

Price: Rs 2,699

Deal: Rs 889

2. Nelle Harper Women's Handbag

This stylish handbag is crafted with attractive gold hardware, giving it a classy look. It has a side snap with buttons that gives you easy access to fit in your daily essentials. This bag also has detailed inner compartments, and easy zippers that make it an ideal choice for daily use. Its chic design goes well with both western and ethnic wear. It is a 100% made-in-India product.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 839

3. Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Handbag

This is a perfect handbag for your casual wear and daily use. It is made of synthetic material with a shoulder strap to carry it with ease. Although this bag has no closure, its 5.9” depth makes it a perfect accessory to carry your things. You can fit a 13” laptop in this bag with ease, apart from your other essentials like a phone, wallet, a small bottle, etc.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 589

4. Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women's Handbag

This stylish tote handbag is made of synthetic material that is highly durable and flexible. It is extremely spacious and fits all your essentials. The detailing of this bag is very neat starting from the stitches to the closure. It has a very sturdy strap that can hold double the weight of this bag, without straining your shoulders. This bag is ideal for travelling and business and work purposes.

Price: Rs 1,699

Deal: Rs 619

5. Amazon Brand - Symbol Autumn-Winter'20 womens Handbag

This fashionable handbag from Amazon can make you look good in any ensemble. It is made of faux leather material that is easy to maintain and extremely durable. Its classic and stylish shape is perfect for everyday use. The gorgeous mustard color sets it apart from all the generic tan and black bags.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 589

6. Koel By Lavie Women's Kole Md Box Bag Handbag

This is a medium-sized box bag that is spacious. It has a dual cushioned top handle and an adjustable, detachable crossbody strap. The gold-toned hardware makes it look so stylish and classy. It can fit in a standard-sized notebook and a tablet too. It has 2 solid inner slip pockets, a centre divider zip pocket, and 2 spacious compartments along with an inner side zip pocket.

Price: Rs 2,999

Deal: Rs 839

7. The Clownfish Lorna Printed handicraft Fabric Handbag

This tote handbag is made from premium quality, printed handicraft fabric and faux leather. The inner lining of the bag is made of durable quality polyester fabric. It also has strong reinforced fittings like metal zippers, pullers, and buckles. Although this bag has a single compartment, it is designed perfectly with a zip pocket to carry your small accessories like mobile, power bank, coins, etc. There are metal studs in the bottom of the bag that prevents it from touching the ground. You can use this bag as a tote, handbag, or shoulder bag.

Price: Rs 3,999

Deal: Rs 1,409

These 7 useful handbags are here to make your daily commute easier and keep your things in place. You can buy these at a lower price on Amazon Deal of the Day. Grab these essential products from Amazon before they get sold out.

