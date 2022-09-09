Whether it's a birthday gift or a reward for a good grade at school, watches are among the very first and most expensive belongings that you get. They help in keeping you on time and setting you apart from others in a stylish way. Nothing is as beautiful and valuable as a sleek analog wristwatch. And a woman’s watch is not just an accessory but also a jewelry sometimes. Check out these gorgeous watches we have curated for you from Amazon Deal of the Day. 7 Amazing Watches for Women from Amazon Deal of the Day

Edinaro Elegant Analogue Watch This analog watch is a perfect blend of style and sophistication. It is a very durable watch that will retain its quality for the years to come. Whether you are a student or a working woman, this attractive wristwatch is going to set you apart from the rest. The watch has a pretty floral design with a crystal-studded dial in silver color and high dye cutting gloss hands in silver. The stainless steel case with a thickness of 7 mm makes it long lasting.

Price: Rs 1499 Deal: Rs 304 Buy Now 2. NIBOSI Women's Watch NIBOSI has been making watches that represent elegance and eternity since 1985. This beautiful watch has a sturdy and well-stitched leather strap and high-quality durable glass case that is also scratch resistant. The dial is crafted with premium quality brushed and plated stainless steel. Weighing around 25 gm, this watch is so light that you don’t feel it on your wrist. It is also water resistant to a certain level, i.e. it can withstand splashes but it is not advisable to go underwater wearing it.

Price: Rs 1500 Deal: Rs 759 Buy Now 3. IMPERIOUS - THE ROYAL WAY Analogue Women's Watch This classic black wristwatch is a statement piece and has a timeless design for modern women and their lifestyle. The analog display and simple dial design helps anyone to read the time easily and it also features three plain hands which are a classic element in their own right. The band is made of stainless-steel and is soft, comfortable, and durable. The clasp closure makes it easy to wear and take off and it also gives you a good grip. All the parts of this watch are 100% Made in India and 1% of the revenue of this brand goes to the families of the martyrs of the Indian army.

Price: Rs 1999 Deal: Rs 758 Buy Now 4. Giordano Eleganza Collection Analog Watch for Women Established in 1981, Giordano makes one of the best known watches in the world. It is constructed with a simple design and made with good quality materials. This watch is made of hardened mineral glass, is scratch resistant, and does not get easily damaged. It is also waterproof upto 30 m in water and it can withstand sweat. The metal-plated finish of this watch gives it a luxurious appearance. What makes it stand out of the crowd is its crystal studded metal strap and you can also wear it as jewelry.

Price: Rs 7950 Deal: Rs 3021 Buy Now 5. Teal by Chumbak Pixel Blossom Wrist Watch Chumbak is nationally recognised as a brand that is inspired by cultures and art forms from around the world, blended with fun, color, and modern design. This watch is no exception to that ideology, it is finely crafted and has a vibrant yellow color. This also gives a classic feel with its analog display and round shape. Being a quartz movement dependent, this watch is highly accurate and more durable than its contemporaries. This watch is water resistant up to 100 m. and it comes in a pretty tin case that protects it.

Price: Rs 2195 Deal: Rs 1536 Buy Now 6. PAPIO Analogue Women's Watch This analogue watch from PAPIO is an accessory that defines fashion. This gorgeous watch has a hard coated glass cover, an alloy steel strap, a classy round shape and comes in a beautiful rose gold color that goes perfect with party outfits. This watch offers durability as well as style so that you can enjoy it for years to come.