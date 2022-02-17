7 Best floral print dresses that you should invest in right away to rock the spring season

Floral dresses are indicator spring. They are super chic and fun. The thing about cute floral dresses is that they can be worn by anyone regardless of age. I say fashion has found its new classic style in this era and its floral print outfits. While co-ord sets with similar prints were trending for a while, dresses that are summery and flowy going to be the next IT trend of the season coming. Here we bring to you the 7 best floral print dresses that are worth the money and is a must-have in your wardrobe to slay the spring season in style.

1. Rayon floral print dress

This simple yet elegant blue on white floral print dress is an easy choice to look uber chic. It's got a beautiful crew neckline and puff sleeve design and a figure-flattering, fit and flare silhouette that screams summer in romantic notes.

Price: Rs 499

2. Ruched beige dress

Make your spring a bit natty and a lot snazzy with ruches and romantic floral with this pretty mini dress that features ruffles and ruched detailing. The polyester dress is perfect for brunch dates and casual outings and has got a cute look that’ll make you look prettier.

Price: Rs 499

3. Pink floral print dress

There is something about the colour pink that makes everyone look happy and friendly. This cold-shoulder number with frilled overlap and hemline is a youthful and vibrant dress that you can sport to a party, casual dates and even to the park, beach or to college.

Price: Rs 459

4. Maternity wear dress

Give a floral spin to your maternity wardrobe with its easy-breezy chiffon midi dress that comes with an elasticated waist that lets the garment expand with your bump. This also assures that there is no additional pressure on the belly due to the size of the garment.

Price: Rs 1194

5. Quirky cold-shoulder dress

Get this party-ready mini dress with gorgeous tulip motifs all over it for a simple yet stunning look. It's going to be all things fun and frolic in and pink and we bet when we say this cold shoulder number with elasticated cinched waistline is an absolute slayer.

Price: Rs 399

6. Floral print maxi dress

Here’s a strappy maxi dress that channels the spring princess energy with its vibrant yellow colour and offbeat design aesthetics. It's a winning choice to look cute and pretty without going overboard. The frilled hem of the sleeves and flowy skirt of the dress is an amazing fit for everyday casual outings.

Price: Rs 1499

7. Sheer floral printed dress

This sage green floral print dress with sheer sleeves and a Victorian-style ruffle design is one of our favourite picks from Amazon. It features a waist belt and two-tiered flowy silhouette that's perfect to slay in style.

Price: Rs 499

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

