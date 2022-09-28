7 Best Men’s Watches That are Affordable and High on Style Quotient

Watches are not just a time tracking tool, they are a must-have fashion accessory, especially in the world of fashionistas. And if you wish to rank higher on the style quotient, accessorize your wrist with the best men’s watches on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Be it digital, mechanical, smart, or analog, add the missing boldness to your personality in a jiffy. Here are some must-have brands offering budget-friendly styles for you. Well, these fail-proof watches never go out of style. No matter how many watches you buy, you always fall short. Scroll down and snatch a glimpse of the best watches available at exclusive prices. Best Men’s Watches to Snag From Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

1. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch In this smart world, you have got an opportunity to be smarter. Keep your style quotient a step ahead with Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch. Caught you! The huge price drop is making you smile wider already. The slender body wrapping up advanced technology is something that you should proudly own. The smooth connectivity and 1.69-inch display face of this watch are a visual treat. Due to the longer battery life, an in-built microphone with speaker, and 100 sports modes, this watch deserves a bow down.

Price: Rs. 4,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 Buy Now 2. Fire-Boltt BSW005 Have you ever thought that one day your watch will be more accessible than a smartphone? Fire-Boltt is here to prove that a watch can be accessible, more functional, reliable yet fashionable. It features a built-in microphone, speaker, Bluetooth connectivity, blood oxygen monitor, health rate tracker, and multiple watch faces to suit your style. What are you gazing at? Buckle up, it is time to slay in style! You cannot deny the fact that this is a steal deal. Everything that you think of is right at your wrist. Focus on your health status while keeping track of time in style.

Price: Rs. 9,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,498 Buy Now 3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Hang in there! One of the best men’s watches in the market is here at your fingertips! This Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch will give your style the perfect masculine touch that you were yearning for. The beautiful brown leather strap and the round AMOLED display screen are a beautiful combination of old-school watches with a contemporary edge. This google fit watch brought to you by Fossil is the new version of an advanced smartwatch featuring Bluetooth, top health applications, multi-day battery modes, a sleep tracker, built-in speakers, and everything that you need to be on your toes throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 18,495 Deal Price: Rs. 1,995 Buy Now 4. Titan Neo Analog Dial Men's Watch Are you an old soul? Check out Titan Neo Analog Dial Men's Watch. Every bit of this watch is worth gazing at. Minimalist is the word that describes the vibe that this watch adds to your attire. The roman figures, silver round dial, leather strap, and buckle clasp is all that you will sheerly love. This watch is a perfect old-school watch that never seems to return. Of course, basics offer nothing but comfort and style. At times, spicing up your casual or formal outfit with this analog watch doesn't seem to be a bad choice. Isn’t it?

Price: Rs. 5,245 Deal Price: Rs. 3,669 Buy Now 5. TIMEX Analog Watch Who says you need to discard your old analog watches just because smartwatches have dominated the market way too much than expected? Kill these sayings, and prove that analog watches still manage to reserve their place in the hearts of millions of fashionistas. And what can be a shred of better evidence than TIMEX Analog Men's Watch? No, this is not a normal watch, it is a bold fashion statement that you will die for. That brass bezel case, brown leather strap, undaunted innovation, and elegant appearance speak for itself and screams its reason for existence.

Price: Rs. 1,595 Deal Price: Rs. 898 Buy Now 6. Casio Enticer Analog Blue Dial Watch Not much inclined towards smartwatches and their fussy features? Then, this is definitely a smart choice to get spoilt for. Take your fashion game to a new level with this stainless steel analog watch brought to you by Casio. The blue dial with Japanese quartz movement compliments the silvery look of the steel strap wrapped around your wrist locked with a fold-over clasp. This watch is a must-have fashion accessory if you fall for aesthetic fashion pieces as time passes.

Price: Rs. 2,995 Deal Price: Rs. 2,559 Buy Now 7. Fastrack Analog Black Dial Watch Be a true watch enthusiast and upgrade your fashion game to another level with Fastrack Analog Black Dial Watch. This black beauty is worth swooning over. And all the credit goes to the jet black dial, silicone strap, stainless steel back cover, and quartz tees analog movement. It is water resistant and adds oomph to every formal or casual attire you choose for the day. Stylish, durable, reliable, and pocket-friendly, what else can you ask for? Without much ado, slide this masterpiece into your cart and let your high style quotient speak about your fashion sense.

Price: Rs. 795 Deal Price: Rs. 715 Buy Now Getting bored wearing the same watches every day? Head to Amazon Great Indian Festival and get some stylish men’s watches that are indeed fashionable and functional wearables. It is the time to show off your love for watches and prove that you’ve got an apt watch for every mood and occasion. Hurry! before the best ones run out of stock. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Exciting Deals on Luxury Watches for Women That You Must Grab