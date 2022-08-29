7 Best Stylish Laptop Bags To Buy From Amazon Deal of the Day

What makes a laptop bag the best? Ample space, lightweight design, water-resistant fabric, and travel-friendliness are some features that distinguish a regular laptop bag from the best ones. Along with these features, the best laptop bags allow you to carry all your essentials while keeping your laptop intact and secure. These should be soft and comfortable enough to keep your shoulders from straining. Moreover, an ideal laptop bag must have a perfect balance between practicality and style. The only thing that hits our minds while looking for such bags is the expensive prices, which turns aside all other factors. Keeping the same in mind, we've curated a list of the best laptop bags that are currently available at reasonable prices on the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Laptop Bags To Grab from Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Artistix Business Class Series Alpine Anti Theft Laptop Backpack

This laptop backpack is made with PU-coated oxford water-repellent nylon with a silky lining. The shoulder straps are well padded and comfortable enough to be used daily. It has a 32 liters capacity, with padded laptop compartment and a small pocket for placing a tablet or notebook. You can even store your accessories in the multiple mesh pockets of this bag. The exterior portion of this bag also features a quick-access top pocket and an additional small side pocket. The bag has top-notch security as the zipper of the main pocket is located at the back, which is quite secretive. It also uniquely features an external USB charging port for convenient charging.

Price: Rs 3,899

Deal: Rs 1,783

Buy Now

2. Mokobara The Transit Backpack Laptop Bag

The USP of this product is its sleek minimalist design, which makes it incredibly functional. This laptop bag is made with durable, water-resistant materials and premium zippers. It has a separate tech compartment with 5 pockets at the back dedicated to your laptop and other electronics. You can fit a 16-inch laptop in it. It is advisable to clean this bag with a damp cloth to increase its durability.

Price: Rs 8,999

Deal: Rs 5,390

Buy Now

3. AirCase 13.3 Inch/14Inch Messenger Laptop Bag

This laptop messenger bag is made of polyester, a material that is popular for being wrinkle-free, water-resistant, and impact-resistant. It also contains a padded inner layer that protects your accessories against dust, dirt, bump, shock, and accidental scratches. This satchel bag comes with 2 compartments for your electronics and there is an extra external zip pocket for storing smartphone, power adapter, power bank, mouse, and other accessories. This bag is travel-friendly because of its slim design, lightweight feel and sturdy straps.

Price: Rs 2,499

Deal: Rs 999

Buy Now

4. Bagneeds Men's Black Synthetic Leather Briefcase Best Laptop Messenger Bag Satchel

This is a perfect bag for your business trips and corporate work. It has everything that makes you look professional. The laptop compartment is well-padded and keeps the laptop protected even during long trips. The front and interior pockets are large enough to carry everything you need for a business trip. This bag is made from premium and rich quality PU leather fabric with a durable polyester lining. The shoulder strap of this bag is removable, adjustable, and well-padded to protect your shoulders and hands.

Price: Rs 1,899

Deal: Rs 629

Buy Now

5. Zouk Women's Handcrafted Blue Printed Office and 15.6" Laptop Bag

This gorgeous office bag from Zouk is a multipurpose bag for women. It can be used as a casual handbag, shoulder bag, and even as an office bag. Inside this bag, there is a padded laptop sleeve with Velcro, a larger compartment for placing your essentials that you need on an office day. Apart from this, it also has 2 small pockets for smaller accessories like a wallet, pen, and keys. The bag has a zip closure and double straps for carrying all your stuff conveniently. This spacious bag can fit a laptop of up to 15.6 inches. Made of 100% PETA-approved vegan leather, the bag is super trendy. Its fine Indian print fabric makes it stand out among all the regular laptop bags. Furthermore, all Zouk bags are made by authentic Indian artisans.

Price: Rs 4,863

Deal: Rs 1,899

Buy Now

6. Fur Jaden 20L Grey Anti Theft Bag 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

This unisex laptop backpack is stylish and trendy in its design. It is quite spacious and can fit a laptop of up to 15.6 inches. This bag comes with an in-built USB charging port that lets you charge your phone on the go. The prime highlight of this bag is its anti-theft design where the zipper of the main pocket is hidden at the back, for keeping your belongings secured. Bonus points go to its secret pockets on the shoulder strap and the sides which allow you to keep your essentials like a boarding pass, credit cards, travel documents, mobile phones, earphones etc. intact.

Price: Rs 4,000

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

7. BANGE Water Resistant Polyester Unisex Business Travel Laptop Backpack

This is one of the most premium products on this list. It is crafted from premium quality polyester material that is water-resistant and durable. Also, the zippers, pullers, and buckles of this bag are crafted with elegance. The main compartment comes with inbuilt, soft padded sleeves that keep your laptop protected. These compartments are spacious enough to hold your other luggage and essentials like folders, documents, files, etc. You can carry this bag for long hours without feeling any shoulder strain due to the soft yet sturdy shoulder straps.

Price: Rs 6,599

Deal: Rs 3,189

Buy Now

The best thing about laptop bags is that they are highly versatile and can be used in multiple ways. Their impeccable design, comfortable straps and multifunctional use, makes investing in a laptop bag totally worth it. Check out these 7 best laptop bags for men and women, which are now available at super tempting prices. You can buy these at much lower prices on Amazon Deal of the Day. Grab these from Amazon before they get sold out.

